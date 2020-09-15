"Do You Know" Added to HBCUGO Television New Fall Line Up

Press Releases Tyrone DuBose Press Release

“Do You Know” is a series that consist of two-minute episodes where show creator and host, Tyrone DuBose ask trivia questions about R&B over the last six decades. “Do You Know” will air in rotation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as an integral part of the networks regular programming.



With a ubiquitous fanbase, Tyrone’s distinctive bass-baritone voice will be recognized immediately and as it does innately, draw faithful followers in for more and welcome new listeners in to enjoy extensive R&B musical knowledge in a way that only Tyrone DuBose can deliver. Currently fans have grown accustomed to hearing from Tyrone on one of his several platforms which includes, his syndicated radio program, “Timeless Traxx,” his “A 60 Second Moment in Music History” segment that airs daily on Sheryl Underwood Radio, or from his well-informed contributions to, “Unsung”, an award winning cable syndicated show.



As a proponent for education, DuBose states, “I am absolutely elated, and proud that my series 'Do You Know' has been picked up by HBCUgo Television.” This addition opens the door for music history to reach a younger generation that need to know how the black culture in music influenced so much in the world, affecting many different nationalities. Music is universal and R&B has changed the world.



HBCUgo television boast this season is “The Cultural Game Changer!”



Viewers can access “Do You Know” on the HCBU tv network on Roku (60M Digital HH), Verizon Fio’s (2M Linear HH) and Comcast Big South (7M Linear HH) via a partnership with Dallas/FT Worth, Texas based regional television station STGTV and launching late fall 2020 on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.



About Tyrone DuBose



As America’s premier R & B historian, Tyrone DuBose is an award-winning radio host, music commentator and pop culture expert. A documentarian of Black culture, he is also the self-proclaimed “Maestro of R & B Music History.”



About HBCUgo tv



Tonya Carmouche

562-551-8277



www.tyronedubose.com



