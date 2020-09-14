Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JJW Hotels & Resorts Press Release

Receive press releases from JJW Hotels & Resorts: By Email RSS Feeds: Hotel Balzac Re-Opens Its Doors in Central Paris

JJW Hotels & Resorts’ five-star Hotel Balzac has re-opened in Paris following a short closure, and looks forward to welcoming guests back into a safe, secure, luxury environment. Bookings are now being taken for September 2020 through to the end of 2021.

Paris, France, September 14, 2020 --(



“The safety of our guests and staff is the most important thing in the world. We have spent the past months planning for the future, and putting new initiatives in place that will allow luxury travellers to visit us with confidence,” said JJW France Operations Director, Ruben Paula, “We have gone above and beyond to ensure that our hotel adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety possible; as well as continuing to offer the same exceptional levels of service and refinement our guests demand.”



Hotel Balzac is the first property to re-open for JJW in France, with the rest of the group’s 12 French hotels set to come back strong over the coming weeks and months as part of the hotelier’s COVID recovery plan.



Michelin Star Cuisine from Alberico Penati



For this re-opening, the hotel has just unveiled a new range of exclusive Paris offers and packages, including great rates for longer stays, along with complimentary parking, breakfasts and a host of VIP touches. It has also partnered with local restaurateur, the Michelin starred Alberico Penati, who will be providing an award-winning selection of his Italian cuisine for room-service, along with more formal dining at his Penati al Baretto restaurant.



“We’re very excited to be working with Chef Penati,” continued Paula, “His brand of renowned Italian cuisine is famous the world over for its intense flavour, historic themes and unique storytelling. Diners will experience a legendary Italian journey on a plate, and we can’t wait for them to taste it.”



Hotel Balzac is now taking bookings for September 2020 through to the end of 2021.



Further Information:



Contact:

nmadden@jjwhotels.com



About Hotel Balzac

Located just off the Champs-Elysées and a stone’s throw from the Arc de Triomphe, Hotel Balzac stands as a shining example of elegant Parisian chic. Perfect for both business and leisure travel, this five-star boutique is also close to Avenue Montaigne and Avenue George V. Boasting a range of traditionally decorated rooms, the hotel balances contemporary living with elegant refinement, whilst a number of the luxury rooms offer exceptional views of the Eiffel Tower. Expect the finest in personalised service and the city’s most knowledgeable concierges.



Room Service & Dining from Penati al Baretto

Legendary Italian chef, Alberico Penati, is now delivering his visionary cuisine to Hotel Balzac’s discerning selection of five-star customers. His restaurant, Penati al Baretto serves up contemporary Italian dishes that put a new twist on the textures and tastes of Italy's vibrant culinary history, using the produce of today to recreate the exciting flavours of the past. Guests can take advantage of his exceptional room service menu, or dine in his elegant Art Deco restaurant.



About JJW Hotels & Resorts:

Nick Madden

+44 20 7725 0985



https://www.hotelbalzac.com/



