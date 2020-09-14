Vultum Corporation Releases New Social Media App: Socionet

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Vultum Inc. Press Release

Vultum Corporation, a youth led company, has recently released its first product.

Sterling, VA, September 14, 2020 --(



Socionet is a social networking app that allows people to find others within their location on a map and interact. Right after launching the app, shortly after the login screen, the user can either choose to keep their location on or off, and they can see other active users who have their location on. This user can then connect with that user, who is within a 10 mile radius, and both of the users can connect through text message and friend request within the app. The user can also add new friends from across the world and message them directly within the app. The best feature of this app is connectivity-by-location, but the app can also be alternatively used as a text message app.



This app is most useful for increasing local social connections and increasing law enforcement. Socionet will be breaking the barrier between technology and physical social interaction by combining the two ideas. While using technology, the user can still connect with people in person. An example of this use will be at a mall. Users of Socionet in a mall can connect with people through this app on the other side of the mall and meet up, forming a new social connection. The two users can meet and connect, either through the app or in person. While in the mall, law enforcement officers can also view which side of the mall is more highly concentrated and can see where most of the people are. Another example of Socionet’s use in law enforcement would be at a highly crowded area such as a concert. If there is a concert going on, for example, in the District of Columbia, then Socionet will enable the law enforcement officers, who are within a 10-mile distance, to keep that specific area on a highly protected watch while still looking over the other areas.



Socionet has multiple uses. It is the first out of many technological products released by Vultum Corporation into the market. Currently, Socionet is available on the iOS and Android Stores. “This is just the start to building the technology of the future,” says 17-year old Founder and CEO, Maneesh Vallurupalli. Maneesh, while being a high school student, manages operations from international development teams to creating marketing reports to talking with potential clients and many more. The company sees a bright future and is on an ambition to release technological products that will change the next generation.



