Press Releases Wintertainment Press Release

Receive press releases from Wintertainment: By Email RSS Feeds: Country Artist Mark Winter Kicks Off Football Season with New Football Song

"I'd Rather Watch Some Football" single released today worldwide.

Nashville, TN, September 15, 2020 --(



Written and produced by Winter, the song was recorded in both South Florida and Nashville and is a fun tribute to the anticipation and excitement of weekly televised football.



"A lot of us will be watching football this season on TV from the comfort and safety of our homes, so I wanted to give a shoutout to all of us TV football fans," says Winter.



"I'd rather watch some football, Just wanna watch some football. My favorite game on my big screen, in the colors of my team," Winter sings. "I'd rather watch some football, just wanna watch some football. Tomorrow we can do the things you say, but I'm watching the game today."



The song also has an answer lyric where listeners can participate in the song.



The single is now impacting country radio and is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple iTunes, TikTok, YouTube and Pandora. Nashville, TN, September 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Music and media company, Wintertainment announced today the release of "Id Rather Watch Some Football," single and lyric video by country recording artist and music producer, Mark Winter.Written and produced by Winter, the song was recorded in both South Florida and Nashville and is a fun tribute to the anticipation and excitement of weekly televised football."A lot of us will be watching football this season on TV from the comfort and safety of our homes, so I wanted to give a shoutout to all of us TV football fans," says Winter."I'd rather watch some football, Just wanna watch some football. My favorite game on my big screen, in the colors of my team," Winter sings. "I'd rather watch some football, just wanna watch some football. Tomorrow we can do the things you say, but I'm watching the game today."The song also has an answer lyric where listeners can participate in the song.The single is now impacting country radio and is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple iTunes, TikTok, YouTube and Pandora. Contact Information Wintertainment

Kyle Scott

954-547-0941



https://wintertainment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wintertainment