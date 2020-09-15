PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Signifium Releases ADSignify to Turn iOS and Android Devices Into a Fully Functional Active Directory Management Tool


ADSignify from Signifium LLC is a comprehensive mobile-based Microsoft Windows Active Directory management software. It simplifies user provisioning and AD administration with complete security and authentication to allow only authorized users to perform management actions. This AD management tool allows administrators and AD managers to manage AD users, computers, contacts, groups, and more, efficiently.

Santa Clara, CA, September 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Every IT administrator faces many challenges in Active Directory management, especially with managing Active Directory user accounts, almost every day. ADSignify is a beautiful and intuitive mobile management tool designed for Windows Administrators and Managers to manage Microsoft Active Directory directly from your Android Phone and Tablet.

Absolutely no software or any bits are required on Active Directory Server. An app that can simplify and automate these cumbersome tasks and provide exhaustive reports on AD objects is the need of the hour. ADSignify is one such simple, hassle-free mobile-based Active Directory management tool, with secure authentication, which allows you to perform all actions with just tap on your phone.

This AD management tool offers administrators customizable templates to manage all the aspects of Active Directory account creation and modification. Moreover, through its mobile-interface, this AD management app offers administrators an absolute control over their Active Directory environment. Turn your iOS/Android device into a fully functional Active Directory management tool and enjoy the freedom to manage your AD environment from your office, home, or anywhere. Being an enterprise app, they value your security and privacy and made it absolutely free of any advertisements or banners. ADSignify is free to download and use. Premium features are also available as an In-App purchase.

Configuring user properties manually is extremely time-consuming, tiresome, and error-prone, especially in a large, complex Windows network. Active Directory administrators and IT managers mostly have to perform repetitive and mundane tasks like password reset, which often ends up eroding into their productive time. Moreover, accomplishing these tasks using the native tools or PowerShell also demands a deeper knowledge of the complex AD management process and related technologies.

ADSignify enables administrators to delegate repetitive, simple, time consuming tasks to non-administrative users or help desk in a completely secure manner. It also allows for complete and controlled AD automation. This Active Directory manager automates error prone AD administrative activities.
Signifium LLC
Frank Akbar
408-755-0555
https://www.signifium.com

