Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Health – What Are the Real-World Opportunities and Potential Barriers to Adoption?

SMi Reports: Renowned industry expert PharMechceutics Ltd to present on the Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices pre-conference workshop taking place 12th January 2021.

London, United Kingdom, September 16, 2020 --(



• What is digital health?

• What are the potential opportunities for digital health?

• What have been the barriers to adoption?

• How might these barriers be mitigated?



The workshop will take the participants through a structured process to challenge them how to create a potential value proposition for the use of digital health in clinical development, to consider how they might validate that value proposition and develop a simulation model to demonstrate that value proposition.



View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Benefits of attending:



This workshop is targeted at individuals from all disciplines in the pharmaceutical product development space who have been intrigued or frustrated by the potential for digital health not having being more universally adopted.



The Workshop takes a structured design approach, which has broader applicability, to developing a compelling opportunity for digital health.



Workshop Leader: Andrew Dundon, Founder, PharMechceutics Ltd

Andrew is founder of PharMechceutics Ltd. an independent consultancy specialising in supporting clients to design, develop and industrialise robust, differentiated patient centric drug delivery systems. Andrew was formerly Head of Device Engineering at GSK R&D.



At GSK, Andrew led or assumed accountability for key deliverables in the development and market authorisation of the pMDI counter, Veramyst/Mistrpo™, Ellipta™ inhaler, a platform autoinjector and a number of novel drug delivery devices.



Andrew has a passion for influencing how drug delivery systems should be most effectively developed using a risk-based approach informed by the regulatory framework within which companies are required to operate.



Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Who should attend:

• Drug-delivery developers

• Medical Device Engineers

• Primary Packaging material designers

• Secondary packagers

• Smart device developers

• Training device developers

• Device-safety solution providers

• Drug developers



Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference

13th – 14th January 2021

London, UK



Sponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Health continues to create significant excitement in the scientific press but to date its adoption has not reflected that level of interest. This workshop explores:• What is digital health?• What are the potential opportunities for digital health?• What have been the barriers to adoption?• How might these barriers be mitigated?The workshop will take the participants through a structured process to challenge them how to create a potential value proposition for the use of digital health in clinical development, to consider how they might validate that value proposition and develop a simulation model to demonstrate that value proposition.View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1Benefits of attending:This workshop is targeted at individuals from all disciplines in the pharmaceutical product development space who have been intrigued or frustrated by the potential for digital health not having being more universally adopted.The Workshop takes a structured design approach, which has broader applicability, to developing a compelling opportunity for digital health.Workshop Leader: Andrew Dundon, Founder, PharMechceutics LtdAndrew is founder of PharMechceutics Ltd. an independent consultancy specialising in supporting clients to design, develop and industrialise robust, differentiated patient centric drug delivery systems. Andrew was formerly Head of Device Engineering at GSK R&D.At GSK, Andrew led or assumed accountability for key deliverables in the development and market authorisation of the pMDI counter, Veramyst/Mistrpo™, Ellipta™ inhaler, a platform autoinjector and a number of novel drug delivery devices.Andrew has a passion for influencing how drug delivery systems should be most effectively developed using a risk-based approach informed by the regulatory framework within which companies are required to operate.Register online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1Who should attend:• Drug-delivery developers• Medical Device Engineers• Primary Packaging material designers• Secondary packagers• Smart device developers• Training device developers• Device-safety solution providers• Drug developersPre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices Conference13th – 14th January 2021London, UKSponsored by BD Medical| Harro Hoefliger | Nemera | Owen Mumford | Zeon |Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend