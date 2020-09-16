Tasha Schuh – Speaker, Author, and Resilience Expert – Receives Prestigious SAVE Certification on Mental Health Curriculum

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tasha Schuh Inspirations Press Release

This certification recognizes prevention-focused public messages on the topic of suicide. Certified materials meet or exceed evidence-informed best practices and standards. Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) is a leading organization dedicated to the prevention of suicide.



Jennifer Owens, Program Manager for SAVE, had this to say about the PATH Curriculum and Tasha’s dedication to bringing mental health education to schools nationwide: “We are very pleased to see you did your homework on how to safely talk about suicide – especially with such a vulnerable age group. Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication to this topic and beyond. Resilience needs to be taught and your curriculum does a great job in introducing the topic and giving real tools to prepare for and overcome life's inevitable adversities.”



In addition to her work on this critical curriculum, Tasha is an in-demand speaker who delivers a powerful message to schools, youth conferences, and other organizations across the nation. Her keynote message also received the SAVE Certification, earlier this summer.



According to SAVE.org, “Certification distinguishes suicide prevention messages that have been rigorously tested for safety from other suicide prevention communications that may contain harmful content for someone at risk of suicide. Safe messages matter. In an age of advanced communication technologies where pictures, news and videos spread rapidly, how we communicate about suicide and the content of our messages matter. Although safe messaging is only one component of a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention, it’s one of the most important measures messengers can take when talking publicly about suicide or suicide prevention.”



Tasha is currently booking speaking engagements for the 2020/2021 school year. With the COVID-19 pandemic placing many restrictions on schools, she has designed hybrid presentation options to meet each organization’s specific needs. The PATH Curriculum is also available for sale at www.tashaschuh.com and can be taught by any teacher, whether the classroom is online, in-person, or a hybrid model.



About Tasha Schuh

