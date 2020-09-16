William Peace University Receives Top Rankings by US News and World Report

William Peace University receives high ranks (South Region) including #4 Best Undergraduate Teaching; #24 in Best Regional Colleges; #8 Best Colleges for Veterans; #18 for Best Value Schools; and #23 in Top Performers on Social Mobility by US News and World Report (2020).

“It is always encouraging to be recognized for the great work that our faculty and staff do every day to create an incredible student experience. I am honored that we were included in the new category of Best Undergraduate Teaching. Being recognized by our peers for the outstanding experience our students gain through our immersive learning curriculum shows the great things happening here,” said Brian C. Ralph, President at William Peace University in Raleigh. “We will continue pursuing our vision for William Peace University to be recognized as one of the leading metropolitan universities in the Southeast,” he said. “Being in the top 25 of Colleges in the south shows we are on our way to achieving that vision.”



Earning the #8 seat for Best College for Veterans supports WPU’s belief that an accessible and flexible education for veterans is of the utmost importance. The university continues to strive to give veterans the best resources and tools to succeed after military service.



WPU’s ranking as “Top Performer for Social Mobility” recognizes how well the University serves low-income studentsand this illustrates the commitment the university has made to give students the tools they need through education, faculty mentorship, and immersive, hands-on learning opportunities to drive successful outcomes.



With an eye toward the future, WPU is proud of the foundation they are laying today. “We are more excited than ever about the great work we are doing and the success our students are experiencing at the University and importantly, beyond, as noted by our 96% placement rate in careers and/or graduate school,” said Dr. Ralph.



