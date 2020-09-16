Private Placement Markets Pursue Opportunity Zone Projects & Businesses

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that all 32-Market Segments of the Private Placement Markets will Pursue Opportunity Zone Projects & Ventures throughout the United States.

According to a statement released by Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, “Opportunity Zones were enacted as part of the 2017 Tax Reform Package to increase investments and improve economic recovery in distressed areas of the United States. Opportunity Zones are set geographic areas within the United States identified by Governors as economically distressed based on census data.”



“The Community benefit of an Opportunity Zone program is the incentive it provides for increased investment in business and property in distressed areas. The benefit to the investor is the deferral or elimination of capital gains in return for long-term, generally ten years at a minimum, in an Opportunity Zone Project / Business.”



“Each of the 32-Market Segments that comprise the Private Placement Markets will provide an Opportunity Zone Fund that is an investment vehicle required to realize these tax benefits. An Opportunity Zone Fund is comprised primarily of realized capital gains acquired through the sale of real estate or a business asset normally subject to capital gains tax. Each Fund is organized as a corporation and holds all of it assets in Opportunity Zone Projects.”



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



