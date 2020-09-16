Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Releases Its 5th Episode

Press Releases Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Press Release

Learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-thomas-comenole-5015226/ Denver, CO, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Join host Sandra Thomas-Comenole on the 5th episode of The Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast as she discusses the "Endowment Effect on your Marketing Mix." In short, the Endowment effect is all about loss aversion. In this episode, Sandra will demonstrate practical applications for marketing professionals to understand the Endowment Effect and learn how to test if they are experiencing the Endowment Effect.About The Behavioral Economics in Marketing PodcastBehavioral economics incorporates the study of psychology into the analysis of the decision-making behind an economic outcome, such as the factors leading up to a consumer buying one product instead of another. Understanding how humans make decisions is an important part of marketing. Behavioral economics is the study of decision making and can give keen insight into buyer behavior and help to shape the marketing mix. This podcast series is all about leveraging Behavioral Economics concepts in marketing applications. Previous episodes include: Introduction to Behavioral Economics, Framing Effect in Targeted Messaging, Anchoring Effect in Negotiations and Leveraging Hyperbolic Discounting in Luxury Goods and Services.Download the latest episode, Endowment Effect on your Marketing Mix (Also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify): https://behavioraleconomicsinmarketing.podbean.com/e/the-endowment-effect-on-your-marketing-mix/About Sandra Thomas-ComenoleSandra Thomas-Comenole is a marketing professional with over 15 years of outstanding marketing experience and accomplishments, more than 8 years of senior management experience and a rigorously quantitative education in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. As a creative, driven, and visionary leader known for breakthrough results, she possesses a range of knowledge and qualifications that has allowed her to be an integral part of the success and growth of several companies spanning a wide range of industries.Her expertise lies in successfully conceptualizing and implementing innovative marketing initiatives - including both digital and traditional media channels - to drive market impact and expansion. She possesses a deep understanding of product development, market research, international relations, strategic relationships, negotiations and social media management.Learn more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-thomas-comenole-5015226/ Contact Information Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast

