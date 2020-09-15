Vitality Joins the Population Health Alliance

Press Releases Population Health Alliance Press Release Share Blog

One of the largest wellness companies in the world joins the national trade association dedicated to improved outcomes, reduced cost and improved satisfaction through population health management strategies.





By blending smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, Vitality inspires healthy behavioral changes in individuals and organizations. The organization supports and partners with a variety of stakeholders including employers, health plans, brokers and insurers.



“The PHA community will benefit from the inclusion of Vitality and our members will welcome their forward-thinking team,” said Jaan Sidorov, President & CEO of the PA Clinical Network and President of the Population Health Alliance. “Our membership is committed to rapidly expanding digital technologies that help advance health outcomes, and in particular those that work under value-based and shared-savings arrangements. We look forward to working with the Vitality team to help population health managers across the country excel in their efforts.”



Lauren Prorok, Vice President, General Counsel at Vitality added, “Given the health and economic challenges organizations currently face, it’s more critical than ever that we work together across industries to identify and implement solutions that improve the health and wellness of our workforce and communities. We look forward to engaging with PHA stakeholders to play an active role in these efforts.”



Vitality was recently awarded Efma-Accenture Global Innovation in Insurance awards for its pioneering shared-value business model, which has been scaled globally to 25 markets with over 20 million members.



