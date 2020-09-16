PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Necessary Sacrifices at North Coast Repertory Theatre


Solana Beach, CA, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Rep presents Necessary Sacrifices online. Filmed on the stage with set, costumes, lights, cameras and adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media contract. North Coast Rep's new program Filmed Plays Online begins with Necessary Sacrifices directed by Peter Ellenstein.

The play is based on two meetings between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. This West Coast premiere by North Coast Repertory Theatre puts audiences squarely in the room with these two great leaders as they struggle with issues of war, peace, politics, and moral courage.

Peter Ellenstein directed actors Ray Chambers and Hawthorn James on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and costumes by Elisa Benzoni and Hair/Wigs by Peter Herman. Music by Michael Silversher. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show during tech and final rehearsals.

Necessary Sacrifices will stream on showtix4u September 9-October 11, 2020. Tickets are $24 and can be purchased by phone (858) 481-1055 or at NCRT's website.
Contact Information
North Coast Repertory Theatre
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
Contact
http://www.northcoastrep.org

