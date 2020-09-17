Histria Books Announces the Release of the Vegas Die: A Quest Murder Mystery by S.P. Grogan

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

In Vegas Die, someone is killing off the old mobsters of Las Vegas and the mayor is the #1 suspect. When Casino Executive Owen McCombs discovers a dead gangster in the trunk of the Mayor’s car, he needs to find answers quick – not only to save the Mayor’s political career but to keep his own freedom since Metro Homicide Detective Chastity Tempest Taggart, already pumped up from throwing her ex-husband into jail, is motivated to prove McCombs and the Mayor guilty.



The best stereotypical Sin City characters and events pop up in Vegas Die: the imploding casino, the buxom stripper, the nerdy card counter, superstar twins, the Elvis impersonator, the Graffiti Vigilante, and associated corpses, immolated, shot, sliced, and diced. In deadly play is also the desperate hunt for $7 million in twice stolen jewelry. Hidden within the book is also a real life treasure hunt. Readers can visit spgrogan.com for details. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, S.P. Grogan is a best-selling author specializing in historical fiction. His other books include Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive.



Vegas Die: A Quest Murder Mystery, 418 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-042-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group.

