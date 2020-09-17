MOG Announces mxfSPEEDRAIL's mediaSOCIAL

Press Releases MOG Technologies Press Release

MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces the introduction of a new enhanced model for mxfSPEEDRAIL central ingest product-line, purely focused on social media ingest and publication.

Easily fetch and publish to a wide range of social media channels such as Instagram (IGTV), Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitter with a simple setup configuration, that allows for graphic burnt-in, and metadata annotation/preservation.



Highlights:

· Input/Output Social Media Gateway

· Full featured remote and local user interface

· Metadata Annotation and Enhancement

· Closed-Captions

· Google Chrome Extension

· Operation modes: manual and automatic



With mediaSOCIAL you can maximize your publishing capability on social media. The application will be available in different models, designed to fit your workflow needs:



· Software:

- mediaSOCIAL SW Dual (Two Operations)

- mediaSOCIAL SW Quad (Four Operations)

· Densu:

- mediaSOCIAL Densu

- Densu mediaSOCIAL Densu-2

· Standard:

- mediaSOCIAL



Joana Santos

00351220187493



www.mog-technologies.com



