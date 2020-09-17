PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MOG Technologies

MOG Announces mxfSPEEDRAIL's mediaSOCIAL


MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces the introduction of a new enhanced model for mxfSPEEDRAIL central ingest product-line, purely focused on social media ingest and publication.

Porto, Portugal, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- mediaSOCIAL is a software application that can support multiple social media video content, with up to 4 Live and 4 VOD simultaneous operations. It’s the ideal tool for content creators that need to get media in front of their audience in no time, with a simple and intuitive web UI.

Easily fetch and publish to a wide range of social media channels such as Instagram (IGTV), Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitter with a simple setup configuration, that allows for graphic burnt-in, and metadata annotation/preservation.

Highlights:
· Input/Output Social Media Gateway
· Full featured remote and local user interface
· Metadata Annotation and Enhancement
· Closed-Captions
· Google Chrome Extension
· Operation modes: manual and automatic

With mediaSOCIAL you can maximize your publishing capability on social media. The application will be available in different models, designed to fit your workflow needs:

· Software:
- mediaSOCIAL SW Dual (Two Operations)
- mediaSOCIAL SW Quad (Four Operations)
· Densu:
- mediaSOCIAL Densu
- Densu mediaSOCIAL Densu-2
· Standard:
- mediaSOCIAL

MOG will be presenting mediaSOCIAL and more new developments at their Virtual Event, from September 11th to 30th. Schedule your virtual meeting to discover more about MOG’s new Digital Solutions four your Media and Entertainment. For more information on mediaSOCIAL, go to their website.
Contact Information
MOG Technologies
Joana Santos
00351220187493
Contact
www.mog-technologies.com

