Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH

Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH Expands Its Product Portfolio in Orthopedics


Pfulligen, Germany, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH brings together healthcare professionals with the intra-articular injections developed with its knowledge and experience in the field of orthopedics.

In its orthopedics product portfolio the company offers ALSAVIN Family, an innovative intra-articular injection to heal degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis) that restricts movement and causes pain in joints.

ALSAVIN, ALSAVIN Supra and ALSAVIN One intra-articular injections, which are developed in 3 different concentrations according to the needs of the patients, contain sodium hyaluronate compatible with the human body. ALSAVIN 20 mg, ALSAVIN Supra 32 mg, ALSAVIN One 48 mg sodium hyaluronate structure can be administered to patients by medical professionals according to the needs of the patients.

ALSAVIN Family is obtained from “non-animal based bio-fermentation” methods, which can be determined as High-Tech Recombinant DNA (RDNA) Biotechnology achieves pure material from plasmid. Long monotype HA chains produced by RDNA Biofermentation method are obtained from a microorganism capable of synthesizing high molecular weight HA (3.0 MDa).
