Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH Expands Its Product Portfolio in Orthopedics

In its orthopedics product portfolio the company offers ALSAVIN Family, an innovative intra-articular injection to heal degenerative joint disease (osteoarthritis) that restricts movement and causes pain in joints.



ALSAVIN, ALSAVIN Supra and ALSAVIN One intra-articular injections, which are developed in 3 different concentrations according to the needs of the patients, contain sodium hyaluronate compatible with the human body. ALSAVIN 20 mg, ALSAVIN Supra 32 mg, ALSAVIN One 48 mg sodium hyaluronate structure can be administered to patients by medical professionals according to the needs of the patients.



