Orthopedics & Rehabilitation News
Bone up on news about treating orthopedic ailments affecting the body’s bones, muscles, cartilage, tendons, ligaments and joints as well as rehabilitation information covering sports medicine, athletic training and physical and occupational therapy.
Reliant Rehabilitation Named One of TIME’s America’s Best Private Companies 2026
Reliant Rehabilitation was named No. 120 on TIME and Statista's America’s Best Private Companies 2026 list, recognizing excellence in Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The honor reflects Reliant’s commitment to investing in its people, fostering an exceptional workplace culture, and delivering innovative, evidence-based rehabilitation services that improve outcomes for provider partners, residents, and the communities it serves. - July 23, 2026 - Reliant Rehabilitation
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
The Missing Link Between Rehab and Fitness? OITOO Has Been Using it for Over 20 Years
OITOO Continues Its Pioneering Approach Bridging the Gap Between Rehabilitation and Fitness with Muscle Activation Techniques Too many people are left in limbo between physio and fitness. Their pain may have improved, but they’re not yet ready to train confidently. OITOO spent more than 20... - June 13, 2026 - OITOO
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Ravi Kaiut Reveals How "The Kaiut Yoga Method" Helps Readers Reclaim Mobility, Reduce Chronic Pain, and Move Better at Any Age
The Kaiut Yoga Method: Restore Joint Function. Reduce Chronic Pain. Move Better at Every Age, by Ravi Kaiut, introduces a science-informed approach to mobility, chronic pain, and healthy aging. Shortly after its launch, the book reached #1 New Release in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Chronic pain and appeared in several Amazon Hot New Releases categories. - March 16, 2026 - Ravi Kaiut
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
HCA HealthONE Swedish Unveils New Orthopedic Surgery Center to Support Advanced, Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Surgery facility. The expansion includes two new ORs and supports comprehensive care, from joint replacements to hip preservation. The grand opening is Friday, November 21, 2025, at the 4th-floor NW tower. The event features CEO Scott Davis and expert surgeon Dr. Brian White. - November 15, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Posterior SI System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium posterior SI system compresses and transfixes the SI joint. - November 12, 2025 - Eminent Spine
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
North American Medical Corporation Receives Approval to Import Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore
North American Medical Corporation (NAM) has received approval to import its patented Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore, with the first unit going to Dr. Jon Marshall of Back In Health. The system’s unique technology delivers precise, non-invasive spinal decompression, expanding NAM’s global network of IDD Therapy® providers. - September 09, 2025 - North American Medical Corporation
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
HTX Prosthetics LLC Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Cypress, TX
Custom Prosthetics Now Designed, Built, and Fit Onsite - September 05, 2025 - HTX Prosthetics LLC
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Eminent Spine Reports 70% Growth in Trailing 12-Month Income and Celebrates Alpha Launch of FDA-Approved 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine announced today that its trailing twelve-month total income for the period ending June 2025 has risen by nearly 70%, underscoring the company’s strong momentum and expanding presence in the spine market. This milestone comes as the company celebrates the Alpha Launch of the... - August 18, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Dr. Stephen Courtney Performs World’s First Procedure Using Eminent Spine’s Groundbreaking 3D-Printed Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal implant technologies, is proud to announce a major surgical milestone: Dr. Stephen Courtney has successfully completed the world’s first spinal procedure using the company’s revolutionary 3D-printed pedicle screw system. This groundbreaking... - July 16, 2025 - Eminent Spine
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is proud to announce that Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O., will join the practice as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. Dr. Goubeaux brings advanced surgical... - July 14, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak... - July 07, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Eminent Spine’s 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw System Receives Groundbreaking FDA 510(k) Clearance. The Future of Fusion Has Arrived.
The first and only FDA 510(k)-cleared 3D printed pedicle screw system in the world. - May 07, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Rui Reis Redefines Rehabilitation and Strength Training in the UK Wellness Scene with OITOO
Bridging the Gap Between Physio and Fitness – Meet Rui Reis of OITOO. - April 16, 2025 - OITOO
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
Women’s Wellness Clinic in San Juan Capistrano Launches New Workshops and Fitness Classes Focused on Perimenopause/Menopause Support
KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness, a provider of women’s health services, is excited to announce the launch of a series of new workshops and fitness classes designed to support women navigating the transformative journey of Perimenopause/Menopause. These programs aim to provide education, empowerment, and practical tools for women to manage their physical and emotional well-being during this life stage. - February 13, 2025 - KOR Physical Therapy & Wellness
Physical Therapy Leaders Commend Reintroduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls
Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act aims to increase access to preventative care and reduce dangerous falls among America’s Medicare patients - February 11, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Spine Care Technologies Strengthens Advisory Board with Renowned Leaders in Spine Health and Rehabilitation
Spine Care Technologies, Inc., a leader in spine health and rehabilitation, has expanded its Advisory Board with the appointments of Dr. Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Dr. Mark Kovacs. These renowned experts bring extensive experience in spinal surgery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, strengthening the company’s mission to advance innovative spinal fitness and rehabilitation solutions. - January 29, 2025 - Spine Care Technologies
Eminent Spine Achieves Record Growth in 2024, Sets the Stage for Continued Success in 2025
Eminent Spine, a leading innovator in spinal technology, proudly announces its remarkable growth in 2024, achieving a 172% increase in sales revenue. 2024 has been a pivotal year of expansion, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Key accomplishments in 2024 included: - Launch of the SI Joint... - January 23, 2025 - Eminent Spine
Partnership Between Local Companies Focuses on Home Safety
Home Instead® and Green Bay Rehabilitation Hospital® collaborate on event for patients discharged from the hospital. - November 01, 2024 - Home Instead
Adapy, Inc. Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant by NIDILRR to Advance Mobility Solutions
Adapy, Inc. has received a Phase 1 SBIR grant from NIDILRR to advance its innovative harness technology interfacing with its Smart Mobility System. This grant supports Adapy’s mission to improve mobility for individuals with disabilities, enhancing safety and independence. - October 02, 2024 - Adapy, Inc.
Greenberg Regenerative Medicine Celebrates Nearing 2 Years of Success with Pioneering VSEL Therapy
Greenberg Regenerative Medicine is approaching its two-year milestone of offering Very Small Embryonic-Like (VSEL) stem cell therapy at their Bryn Mawr, PA clinic. VSEL therapy has proven highly effective in treating diverse conditions by enhancing the body’s natural healing. Under Dr. Scott Greenberg's leadership, VSEL therapy is now a key component of their advanced regenerative treatment offerings. - September 27, 2024 - Greenberg Regenerative Medicine
Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal of Bedford, NH, is Now a Provider of Medical Massage for Some Part C Medicare Advantage Plans
Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal currently accepts new patients for evaluation and treatment for musculoskeletal conditions covered under some Medicare Advantage PPO plans. Patients must be physician-referred for a clinical condition to be eligible. - September 17, 2024 - Manchester-Bedford Myoskeletal LLC
Eminent Spine Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System Received FDA 510(k) Clearance on August 20, 2024
Eminent Spine received 510(k) approval on the Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System as of August 20, 2024. Eminent Spine is showcasing the Scoliosis Deformity Pedicle Screw System at AMCICO (September 4-8) in Cancun, MX and SMISS (September 5-7) in Las Vegas, NV. - September 06, 2024 - Eminent Spine
Alliance Volleyball, The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance Partner to Launch ACL Prevention Program for Middle Tennessee Athletes
The Athlete Lab and Prime Performance partner up with Alliance Volleyball Club to provide Williamson County Athletes a innovative solution to help prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries and improve athletic performance. - September 06, 2024 - The Athlete Lab
Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner. - June 14, 2024 - Lamour Group
Eminent Spine's SI Screw System Received FDA 510(k) Clearance on June 4, 2024
Eminent Spine's SI Screw System includes 3D Printed Titanium and Machined Titanium. The implants are offered as non-sterile. - June 11, 2024 - Eminent Spine
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce the addition of Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang. Dr. Zhang will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhang to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical... - May 02, 2024 - New York Health
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Allyce Jones Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Allyce Jones. - April 06, 2024 - Lamour Group
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
Eminent Spine's 3D Titanium Anterior Lumbar Stand-Alone System Usage Report and Clinical Study
Eminent Spine's 3D Titanium ALIF Stand-Alone System received FDA 510(K) clearance in October 2022 and has reported 102 total implants and 273 screws used in operations. - March 14, 2024 - Eminent Spine
Physical Therapy Leaders Applaud Introduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls
Introduced by Reps. Miller and Stansbury, the Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act aims to increase access to preventative care and reduce dangerous falls among America’s Medicare patients. - March 13, 2024 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation