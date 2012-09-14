PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

BrainCo's Prosthetic Hand Helps Amputee Play the Piano for Millions of Viewers For Lin Anlu, playing the piano has been a lifelong dream. Having lost her right arm at a young age, it seemed likely to remain a dream. But last year, Anlu became the first amputee to play a piano duet using BrainCo’s advanced prosthetic technology. Anlu stunned a live audience and millions of... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

South Carolina Orthopaedic Surgeon with Palmetto Bone and Joint to Travel to South Africa to Perform Surgery for a First in South Africa Dr. James Loging, MD with Palmetto Bone and Joint, to perform first Sacroiliac Joint Fusion surgery in South Africa. - November 12, 2019 - Palmetto Bone and Joint

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

CardioFlex Accepts Worker’s Compensation CardioFlex Therapy is happy to announce that they now accept Worker’s Compensation insurance through different states across the country and in network with all major Florida Workers’ Comp insurance companies. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy

Cardioflex Therapy Joins Ambetter and Sunshine Health Physical Therapy office in Davie joins Ambetter and Sunshine Health Insurances to better serve their community. - October 02, 2019 - CardioFlex Therapy

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

APTQI Commends Representative Olson for Promoting Regulatory Reforms Rep. Olson’s Letter to CMS Administrator Seema Verma Urged the Agency to Remove Regulatory Barriers by Requiring Either a Physician Referral or a Signed Care Plan - But Not Both. - July 30, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Physical Therapy Groups Release Roadmap to Create Benchmarks for High-Quality, Value-Based Care New report designed to help improve patients’ quality of care and establish baseline metrics for determining the value of physical therapy. - July 17, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Industry Leaders Highlight Educational Resources as Bid Window Opens for DME Competitive Bidding Program Round 2021 In recognition of the opening of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) competitive bidding program bid window today, a group of leading industry trade organizations is showcasing new educational resources to help potential bidders navigate recent changes made to... - July 16, 2019 - CQRC

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx

Triangle Physical Therapy Practice Opens Apex Location New Location for Back in Action Physical Therapy Features 2,400 ft2 Space, Cutting Edge Amenities. - June 28, 2019 - Back in Action Physical Therapy

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedics Highlighted at OMTEC Technical experts and leadership from Tangible Solutions, Inc., a Contract Manufacturer of 3D Printed Titanium Orthopedic Implants spoke on multiple technical panels at The 15th Annual Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC). Chris Collins - Chief Operations Officer,... - June 20, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Announces 2019 Student Athlete Scholarship Winner Hannah Peterson, a graduate of Pinkerton Academy Class of 2019, is the winner of Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics 2019 "Access to Education" Student Athlete Scholarship. Ms. Peterson was chosen from thirteen applicants and will receive a $3,000 scholarship. “We were immediately... - June 17, 2019 - Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics

Cates Consulting Group Works with Trauma Victims Like Those Affected by Durham Gas Explosion Cates Consulting Group's thoughts and prayers are with the victims that were involved in the catastrophic gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina. In April 2019, two people were killed and 25 injured. Of the people injured, six were in critical condition and one was transported to a burn center. Cates... - June 11, 2019 - Cates Consulting Group

Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics to Provide Complimentary Electrocardiogram (EKG) Testing for Portsmouth and Winnacunnet High School Athletes Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the #1 Cause of Death of Student Athletes. - May 26, 2019 - Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics

APTQI Commends Introduction of Physical Therapist Workforce and Patient Access Act (H.R. 2802) in House of Representatives Bipartisan bill addresses the physical therapist professional shortage by enabling physical therapists to participate in the National Health Service Corps student loan repayment program. - May 18, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

CMS' Announcement of Capacity Policy and New Bidding Window Date Earns Applause from Industry Leaders, Allows More Time to Educate Bidders Defining the capacity policy brings long-overdue clarity to how bidders’ capacity affects the Single Payment Amounts (SPAs). The 60-day bidding window will open on July 16, giving potential bidders and suppliers of durable medical equipment (DME) more time to understand the major changes coming to Round 2021 of the competitive bidding program. - May 16, 2019 - CQRC

Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center is Going All-in with Customer Service Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center (THSOC) of Collin County, Texas has established a unique spine and orthopedic referral program that helps patients who are looking for spine and orthopedic services and pairs them with a patient navigator to provide them with a knowledgeable, dedicated person... - May 06, 2019 - Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center

APTQI Unveils Updated Website, New Branding New APTQI website serves as a vital platform for physical therapy professionals, providers, and policymakers to learn about issues that impact the physical therapy community. - May 01, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Wraser Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of White Paper Addressing Opioid Safety Sharp rises in opioid abuse and overdose rates in the United States over the past two decades have prompted much-needed review of prescription rates and ease of access to controlled substances. Combatting these alarming trends requires assessing which opioids are more addictive and habit-forming than others. - April 26, 2019 - WraSer Pharmaceuticals

The International Society for The Advancement of Spine Surgery Appoints Texas Back Institute’s Dr. Jack Zigler as New President The Texas Back Institute is thrilled to share that Dr. Jack Zigler, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in Plano, TX, has been named the new president of ISASS (the International Society for The Advancement of Spine Surgery) for the 2019/2020 year. ISASS announced the news during their annual conference on Thursday,... - April 18, 2019 - Texas Back Institute

Website Launched to Prepare DMEs for Medicare’s New Competitive Bidding Process Website shows durable medical equipment suppliers how new CMS rules affect bidding for lead and non-lead items and how single payment amounts would compare to current Medicare rates. - April 17, 2019 - CQRC

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

Rose Medical Center Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals for 12th Year Rose Medical Center has been selected one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health™ for the 12th time, spotlighting the top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data. - April 05, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

APTQI Applauds Introduction of S. 970 in the U.S. Senate to Address Physical Therapist Professional Shortage Bipartisan bill would enable physical therapists to participate in the National Health Service Corps student loan repayment program. - April 03, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Announces Frist Humanitarian Award Winners Swedish Colleagues Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance - March 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Two Orthopedic Surgeons Joining OrthoNeuro in April OrthoNeuro will add two experienced Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeons to team of 28 distinguished physicians. - March 15, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Hip Seminar It’s not hip to live in pain. Are you living with hip pain? Join expert orthopedic surgeon John Schwappach, MD, FACS, to learn about how to alleviate your pain and get you back to the activities you once enjoyed without pain. Dr. Schwappach will discuss causes of hip pain as well as diagnosis and... - March 14, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center