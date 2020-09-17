Oakbloc Launches Kalehdoo Clinical Intelligence for Various Stakeholders in the Clinical Trials Industry

Press Releases Oakbloc Technologies Press Release

Oakbloc announced the Launch of its Analytics product Kalehdoo Clinical Intelligence for Pharmaceutical Sponsors, CROs and special interest Organizations providing Market Analytics & Competitive Intelligence, Clinical Trials landscape and outlook, trends in clinical trial activity, trial design, and design outcomes. Insights driven approach for future prioritization.

Detroit, MI, September 17, 2020 --



Clinical Analytics provides insights into the clinical research industry for an insights driven approach for future prioritization.



The key benefits of the clinical intelligence analytics product are:



Help Sponsors design better clinical studies with a patient centric focus.



Help sponsors reduce redundant studies, choose study endpoints, select clinical sites, and explore opportunities for collaboration with other stakeholders.



Benefit various special interest groups and organizations such as non-profits, charitable, and government organizations to make informed decisions based on insights gained from the analytics to serve the population better.



Clinical Site Finder finds its use case for physicians and patients to explore opportunities for participating in clinical trials.



Platform built using open source technologies to reduce operational and upfront license costs.



Oakbloc Technologies strongly believes that Kalehdoo Clinical Intelligence will help pharmaceutical companies in designing better clinical trials and explore opportunities for collaboration with industry partners.



Oakbloc Technologies

Detroit, Michigan, USA 48073

Email: contact@oakbloc.com

Website: https://www.oakbloc.com



Helping the Pharmaceutical industry adopt new technologies to improve healthcare, drug research, and supply chain. The clinical trials industry is moving towards making clinical trials more patient-centric through the adoption of virtual trials and telehealth technologies.



Oakbloc enables and assists Clinical Trial Sponsors, CROs, Physicians, Researchers, Special Interest Organizations, etc. in the adoption of the emerging technologies: Big Data Analytics, AI/ML, Blockchain, Smart Device, and IOT in a variety of ways and combinations that will significantly advance the practice of clinical trials and remove or reduce some of the major challenges facing the industry. We are essentially technology solutions, service, and platform providers to the clinical trial and health care industries.



Ritu Rana

248-321-2895



https://www.oakbloc.com

contact@oakbloc.com



