SAN Group Welcomes Amber Achhamey Insurance Agency of Buffalo, NY

Hampton, NH, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Amber Achhamey Insurance Agency has joined the alliance.

Amber Achhamey Insurance Agency is a full-service firm providing personally tailored insurance services for individuals and businesses. The company is owned by Amber Achhamey and is located at 1299 Harlem Road in Buffalo, NY, primarily serving New York's Erie county.

"My goal is to not only grow and thrive as an agency, but to be a trusted resource in my community," said Achhamey. "Membership with SAN will position us well to achieve this goal, expanding our reach and helping clients to be financially sound and successful. I am very excited about the opportunities that SAN brings to the table, for the agency and for our clients."

Originally from Nepal, Achhamey speaks five languages and is licensed in property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Amber Achhamey Insurance Agency currently employs one additional licensed insurance professional and plans to expand its operations to meet the growing demand of the region. For more information, call (716) 400-1446 or visit aachhameyinsagency.com.

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.

Contact Information
SAN Group
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



