Midas Hospitality to Open St. Louis' First Element by Westin

Midtown property is one of only 68 eco-friendly Element hotels in North America.

Located at 3763 Forest Park Ave., the $40 million Element St. Louis Midtown is a seven-story hotel with 153 extended stay rooms. The rooftop UPBAR - Midas Hospitality’s first owned and operated bar in its 15-year existence - will feature a variety of signature cocktails that were created in partnership with Luxco, which is one of the nation’s leading beverage alcohol companies based in St. Louis.



“As we created our plans for this site, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to introduce our very first UPBAR location with our ‘Where St. Louis Meets the Sky’ tagline,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “The rooftop view and exceptional space are both incomparable and fresh, making it an excellent fit for this very vibrant community.” Robert added, “We are incredibly proud of the total experience we have produced for our hometown.”



HOTWORX, St. Louis’ first 24 hour infrared fitness studio franchise, is the first tenant for the hotel’s 10,000-square-foot retail space and leased a nearly 1,900-square-foot location. Element is located directly across from the City Foundry STL and just three blocks from Cortex Innovation Community, a 200-acre home for business, innovation and technology. The hotel is adjacent to Saint Louis University and within walking distance from IKEA.



The Element concept encourages renewal through a nature-influenced environment and is constructed with an efficient use of space and sustainability in mind. Rooms have oversized windows to allow natural light plus full-equipped kitchens with spa-inspired bathrooms. Highlights include an extensive fitness center, an all-natural saline pool, and a borrow-a-bike program for its guests.



“Our organization has been vested in this community’s expansion from the very start, and we are excited to play an active role in answering the needs of both business and leisure audiences,” said Midas Hospitality’s Managing Partner and Cofounder J.T. Norville. “We’re grateful for the financial partners and investors in our first Opportunity Zone fund and for all the Midas people who made this possible.” Norville serves on the national board of advisors for the Element brand, which “makes this project personal and even more special to me.”



