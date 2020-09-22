Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases E-PR Press Release

Receive press releases from E-PR: By Email RSS Feeds: Online PR – E-PR Inc. Highlights It’s Importance During a Pandemic

The Benefits of an Online Platform, During a Purely Online World

New York, NY, September 22, 2020 --(



E-PR prides themselves on their ability to have all of their services fully on their website, with no need to follow the traditional PR firm route. Customers are able to access and achieve their PR goals fully by themselves, as the website is structured as a shopping experience, where media platforms are listed that clients can choose from to advertise on.



While this concept was considered revolutionary when founder and CEO, Yury Mosha, proposed this in 2019, it is even more fitting with the current state of the world. There is no better time than now to have a business that does not require in-person meetings and has this as the basis for the company. By having such a platform and position, employees can fully focus on improving the business and making sure they can fit all of their client’s needs.



Overall, online PR can be considered a better route. Marketers and advertisers are fully aware of how impactful the internet can be for brand exposure. Social media and various online platforms are a very powerful tool that will helps a brand reach a target audience.



Depending on your market segment, traditional T.V. advertising may not be appealing. According to MarketingCharts, teens and millennials are statistically proven to watch 40% less traditional T.V. compared to five years ago. To advertise to this audience, you have a higher chance of getting their attention online. More so, now more than ever, masses of people are working from home, sitting on their phones or laptops, scrolling through the web. That is why this is the perfect time to take the opportunity to digitally expand. Businesses such as E-PR are taking advantage of this opportunity and are ready fully to service their clients.



This is also a smart time to purchase advertising, in whichever form, as many companies are not performing financially as they had predicted from the beginning of the year. Due to the economic and financial downfalls of COVID-19, prices for ads and promotion will be generally lower, and E-PR is there to help their customers receive the best possible deal that they could get for their money.



While receiving the lowest price for the highest exposure in terms of reach, there could not be a better time for clients to engage in promotion.



Jennifer Katsov

917-841-3508



e-pr.online



