Chetu’s Quality-Driven Software Delivery Process and Data Communication Infrastructure Receives AICPA Accreditation

Global Software Developer Achieves Type 2 SOC 1® Certification for the 10th Consecutive Year

Plantation, FL, September 17, 2020 --(



Type 2 SOC 1® certification verifies that a service organization, such as Chetu, has undergone an in-depth audit and evaluation of its key systems and processes, including company structure, management, risk assessment procedures, information security, data communications, customer implementations, monitoring practices, and client control systems to ensure that they are in line with the best industry practices.



"Chetu continually strives to maintain the highest standards in infrastructure and project delivery," said Prem Khatri, vice president of operations at Chetu. "For the past 10 years, Chetu has successfully completed AICPA audits and certifications which are some of the most stringent auditing standards for service organizations. Chetu's SOC 1® certification assures our clients that our operational processes and controls meet the superior standards they have come to rely on in an ever-changing world."



Developed by the AICPA, the SOC 1® remains a renowned auditing standard that is leveraged by both leading auditing firms and service providers around the world. A service auditor's examination performed in accordance with a SOC 1® audit signifies that a service company has been through a thorough examination of their control objectives and activities, which has come to include controls over information technology and related processes.



For more information on Chetu’s certifications and compliance, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and nearly 1,800 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.



