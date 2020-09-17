Spencer Savings Bank Hosts Hygiene For Humanity Drive for Needy Community Members

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, September 17, 2020 --(



“We are so proud of our team here at Spencer, our generosity has no limits. We continue to still find creative ways to help our community, both big and small, in whatever way we can. Nothing really stops us here,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We’ve been longtime supporters of Eva’s Village and this hasn’t changed this year. Now more than ever, they continue to need our support. The work this local organization does in helping our community members get back on their feet, after experiencing some difficulties in life, is nothing short of amazing. Keep up the great work, and thank you to all our employees for your continued donations and generosity!"



Spencer is proud to partner with Eva’s Village and is a longtime supporter of the nonprofit. The bank has spent years supporting a variety of programs that the organization runs to help uplift its community members who need it the most. Assistance is lent to various programs, throughout the year, via both with financial support and volunteer hours.



About Eva’sVillage:

The mission of Eva’s Village is to provide care and support for people who are struggling with poverty, hunger, homelessness, and addiction. Founded as a soup kitchen in 1982, Eva’s Village began by serving 30 meals a day to feed the hungry in Paterson. Over the years, Eva’s Village grew as programs and services were added to address the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Today, Eva’s Village offers a range of integrated programs to help those in need move toward recovery, stability, and independence



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



