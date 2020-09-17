Silent Breach Releases Mobile Version of Quantum Armor, an Attack Surface Monitoring Solution

Press Releases Silent Breach Press Release

Following the successful launch of Quantum Armor, a next-generation cybersecurity attack surface monitoring product, Silent Breach has rolled out a mobile application for both iOS and Android.

Quantum Armor provides real-time network monitoring, data analysis, and threat intelligence. Utilizing a range of proprietary algorithms, Quantum Armor is able to execute agentless port monitoring, configuration changes, log parsing, attack surface fluctuations and emerging cybersecurity trends at the click of a button. Actionable insights are delivered daily to make sure you start your day with only the latest intelligence. Furthermore, in response to growing threats from the Dark Web, Quantum Armor directly integrates with Silent Breach’s Breach Monitoring to alert you to any potentially damaging information that becomes available via a data breach or other compromising events.



“Unfortunately, malicious online actors do not limit their activities to business hours. Accordingly, to help our clients respond effectively to this inherently fluid landscape, it was crucial that we keep our cybersecurity capabilities as accessible and adaptable as possible,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “With our mobile app, users can now stay updated on-the-go and respond to threats from a wide range of devices including smart phones, tablets, and even wearables.”



To learn more about Quantum Armor, please visit us at go-quantum.com.



To preview and download the mobile application, search for Quantum Armor on your iOS or Android app store.



Daniel Rhodes

+1-727-497-7941



https://silentbreach.com

contact@silentbreach.com

244 Madison Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10016

USA



