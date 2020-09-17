Darin Buford Named College Unit Director at Northwestern Mutual-Chesterfield

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Northwestern Mutual-Chesterfield Press Release

Buford will coach and lead a team of college financial representatives who are participating in the firm’s nationally top-rated internship program. Buford will continue to serve as a financial representative.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). St. Louis, MO, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Darin A. Buford has been named College Unit Director for Northwestern Mutual and its Chesterfield, MO office.As a College Unit Director, he will coach and lead a team of college financial representatives who are participating in the firm’s nationally top-rated internship program. Buford will continue to serve as a financial representative.A former college athlete and coach, Buford recently relocated to St. Louis after serving with Northwestern Mutual-Chicago. He has been with Northwestern Mutual for five years beginning in 2015 with the company’s Leawood, Kansas office. In 2018 he joined the Chicago office.“Darin is a great young leader who has the infectious ability to help those around him get better. We are very excited for the impact he is going to have in our community,” said Jim Zara CLU®, ChFC®, Managing Director, of Northwestern Mutual-Chesterfield.Buford played football for Baker University in Kansas and was a student coach at the University of Central Missouri. Prior to beginning his career with Northwestern Mutual, he served as a special education teacher.A graduate of the University of Central Missouri, Buford holds a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education. He resides in the Clayton area with his wife, Allison.Since 1997 the company’s financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by our clients and held or managed through our wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2019.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Contact Information Solomon Turner PR

Steve Turner

314-744-5200



https://northwesternmutual.com/office/mo/chesterfield/20691810/



