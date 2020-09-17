Testing is the Only Way to Confirm Water is Not Contaminated with Legionella Bacteria

Press Releases Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. Press Release

Hyperion Biotechnology is offering complimentary Legionella water testing to local schools in San Antonio, Texas.

Hyperion Biotechnology, a San Antonio-based environmental microbiology laboratory specializing in Legionella water testing, is reaching out to San Antonio school districts offering Legionella water testing services. “We want to help our schools reopen safely and determine if San Antonio buildings are prone to Legionella during shutdowns. While focus is on prevention of spreading the coronavirus, our support can help make sure that the water in the school is safe,” Dr. John Kalns, Chief Scientific Officer at Hyperion stated. “Legionella generally does not affect children and the bacteria is not spread person to person. Concern is on protecting teachers and other staff who may be vulnerable and can contract Legionnaires’ disease if they breathe in the bacteria through droplets or mist from faucets, fountains, shower heads or other water sources in the schools.”



Spread of Legionella bacteria in a school’s water system can usually be prevented by flushing the system with hot water and following reopening guidelines such as those from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the only way to confirm there is no bacteria in the water is to take samples and test the water. Hyperion is offering Legionella water testing at no charge to San Antonio schools as they prepare to or have already reopened. School districts interested in testing their buildings’ water systems should contact Hyperion for more details about this limited time community service offer.



About Hyperion

Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc. is a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business. As an environmental microbiology laboratory, Hyperion holds CDC Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE) and Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) certifications. Additionally, Hyperion offers expertise in biomedical research and development with discoveries in salivary biomarkers to objectively measure fatigue levels. Hyperion delivers high-quality research and staffing for government and commercial customers and maintains a CLIA certified laboratory providing high-complexity clinical reference testing.



Janel Callan

210-493-7452



www.hyperionbiotechnology.com

For more information regarding Legionella Water Testing please contact info@hyperionbiotechnology.com



