Solomon Turner PR Selected for Book Launch of "The Original Jeeps"

"The Original Jeeps" chronicles the creation of the first three Jeeps in 1940 and tells the story of the American Bantam Car Company, Willys Overland-Motors, Inc. and the Ford Motor Company, the three firms who dared to meet the challenge to build pilot models of an extraordinary new vehicle for the United States Army.

St. Louis, MO, September 17, 2020 --(



"The Original Jeeps" chronicles the creation of the first three Jeeps in 1940 and tells the story of the American Bantam Car Company, Willys Overland-Motors, Inc. and the Ford Motor Company, the three firms who dared to meet the challenge to build pilot models of an extraordinary new vehicle for the United States Army.



The efforts by these automotive pioneers represent an astounding story of grit, determination and a never-say-die courage that continues to inspire, and ends with the creation of a legend: the Jeep. It is intensively researched and is full of photos, renderings, direct quotes, timelines and more. Geared for any historian, automotive buff, Jeep fan, or World War II enthusiast.



"Paul R. Bruno and his team did an outstanding job of creating a book that highlights a great story of how the first jeeps came about. The car companies had to design and prepare a vehicle for World War II in just 49 days. So many variables were involved and so many things had to happen quickly to enable the U.S. to take on The German Army and their powerful Blitzkrieg quick strike capability," said Steve Turner, Principal of Solomon Turner PR.



"The race to build the first Jeep is much like the story portrayed in the movie Ford vs Ferrari. Only this wasn't for sportsmanship and ego but rather to save western civilization and democracy with millions of lives at stake."



The book is available at Amazon.



About Solomon/Turner Multimedia PR

Contact Information Solomon Turner

Steve Turner

(314) 205-0800

https://solomonturner.com

Steve Turner

(314) 205-0800



https://solomonturner.com



