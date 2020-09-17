Crystal Lake Author Kevin Sutherland Releases Debut Novel, “Wellspring”

Author Kevin Sutherland releases debut novel, "Wellspring." The book is an epic fantasy adventure, centering around Tam, a washed up old warrior who's at the bottom of a twenty-year skid. “Wellspring” is the first of three planned books in the Wielders of Power series and is currently available from Amazon in eBook format. Sutherland is a retired engineer who lives in Crystal Lake, Illinois with his wife, Lori.

Crystal Lake, IL, September 17, 2020



“I’ve always had an active imagination,” says Sutherland, “and I love anything that takes me away from my cares and ensconces me in a world filled with someone else’s problems. So when I left engineering and thought of what was next in my life, trying my hand at coaxing what was in my brain out onto paper seemed like a good fit.”



“Wellspring” centers around Tam, who is at the bottom of a twenty-year skid. Once a renowned warrior, he now spends his days deep in his cups, trying to avoid sobriety and the memories it brings.



But fate has other plans for Tam than a slow, drunken death. He stumbles into a mission to escort the baron’s dimwitted son, Gitt, to the academy in Thesslan. The journey offers an escape from the rut that is Tam’s life - and the failures that haunt him. But in his attempt to run away from his past, he winds up running headlong into it. And, in the process, stumbles upon an existential threat to the kingdom.



“Wellspring” is the first of three planned books in the Wielders of Power series, and is currently available from Amazon in eBook format.



Kevin Sutherland is a retired civil engineer. He graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, with a BS in Civil Engineering and an MS in Environmental Engineering. After 17 years of chasing clients and budgets, Kevin opted for the more Hawaiin-shirt friendly profession of writer. Kevin lives in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with his wife, Lori, and cats, Jack and Fezzik. He’s a huge Disney theme park fan, and, when he has the time to keep his embouchure in shape, loves to play the French horn.



Title: Wellspring

Publisher: Cadoon Arts

Category: Fantasy Adventure / Epic Fantasy

Publication: August 2020

ISBNs: 978-1-7350528-0-9 (ebook)

978-1-7350528-1-6 (paperback) pending publication

