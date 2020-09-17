Allegro Music Academy Celebrates 25 years

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Allegro Music Academy invites all students, for any instrument, any age and any level for small group, semi-private, and private lessons.

Sarasota, FL, September 17, 2020 --( Sarasota, FL, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Celebrating 25 years serving the students of Sarasota and Manatee County, Allegro Music Academy invites all students, for any instrument, any age and any level to participate in small group, semi-private, and private lessons. September is Allegro's promotional month; all group lessons are 10% off and private lessons are offered at 50% off of registration fee. Group classes offered include Preschool, guitar, violin ensemble, voice group, and etiquette. Allegro offers instruction in multiple languages, and is a COVID-safe space. In addition, Allegro offers entertainment for any occasion for teachers or students. Join Allegro Music Academy in celebrating 25 years of music and register today. Contact Information Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



