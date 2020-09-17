PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Allegro Music Academy Celebrates 25 years


Allegro Music Academy invites all students, for any instrument, any age and any level for small group, semi-private, and private lessons.

Sarasota, FL, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating 25 years serving the students of Sarasota and Manatee County, Allegro Music Academy invites all students, for any instrument, any age and any level to participate in small group, semi-private, and private lessons. September is Allegro's promotional month; all group lessons are 10% off and private lessons are offered at 50% off of registration fee. Group classes offered include Preschool, guitar, violin ensemble, voice group, and etiquette. Allegro offers instruction in multiple languages, and is a COVID-safe space. In addition, Allegro offers entertainment for any occasion for teachers or students. Join Allegro Music Academy in celebrating 25 years of music and register today.
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

