Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Missouri Self Storage Facility

Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of Dale's Westside Storage located in Winfield, MO which is just outside of the St. Louis Metro area.

Overland Park, KS, September 17, 2020 --(



Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.



Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

Overland Park, KS, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of Dale's Westside Storage located in Winfield, MO which is just outside of the St. Louis Metro area. The sale closed Summer of 2020 for $2,875,000. The facility sold to DBT Properties, who owns four other facilities in Illinois and funded the acquisition from proceeds of a 1031 exchange out of non-storage properties. The acquisition is an example of the current trend for existing storage owners to build scale through the acquisition of stabilized facilities. The buyers consolidated their real estate holdings by building a storage portfolio with their first Missouri facility. The sale started as the COVID lockdown began in the Spring and maintained the original timeline, despite the complications of processing the relinquished property sale during this time.

