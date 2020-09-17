Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Duck Heads in the Running for "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin"



News Highlights: Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Duck Heads, made by Carnivore Meat Company, have been nominated in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest; Freeze-Dried Duck Heads, available only in VE RAW BAR merchandise displays that feature 12 freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs, are among the fastest selling freeze-dried items from Carnivore Meat Company.





This year marks the fifth annual contest hosted by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlighting the state’s manufacturing industry with more than 130 nominations. To qualify for the contest, products must be made in Wisconsin.



Launched in 2017, Freeze-Dried Duck Heads have since been recognized throughout the pet industry for innovation and uniqueness. “Not only are these freeze-dried snacks a novelty for pet owners, they also support oral and dental health, mental stimulation and ideal weight for dogs,” commented Melissa Olson, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Having sold nearly 600,000 Freeze-Dried Duck Heads throughout North America, this VE RAW BAR snack is one of 12 freeze-dried items available exclusively through independent pet stores that has been extremely successful as a pick-and-go dog treat.”



Long known as a raw pet food pioneer, Carnivore Meat Company developed the VE RAW BAR products with an eye towards responsible use of ingredients and sustainable practices. Freeze-Dried Duck Heads epitomize responsible and creative sourcing, utilizing all parts of the animal so that nothing goes to waste in the process of delivering healthy, nutritious treats for pets. Additionally, the company completed its first phase of sustainability initiatives in late 2019 by revamping packaging for all VE RAW BAR bulk products that reduced the amount of plastic usage by 15%, converted shipping cases to 100% recycled cardboard and cut overall box usage by 30% per year.



Melissa Olson

800-7430-322



www.vitalessentialsraw.com



