Press Releases Le'Nova Lane Jewelry Press Release

Receive press releases from Le'Nova Lane Jewelry: By Email RSS Feeds: Le'Nova Lane Jewelry is Excited to Launch New Website

Covington, LA, September 17, 2020 --(



The new site gives customers the ability to search by category, SKU, item name, color and style. Earn free jewelry, create your own online jewelry party and invite your friends and family as well as design your own customer showroom and join the Le'Nova Lane Jewelry Family if you wish to become an independent Paparazzi Accessories Consultant.



The new site also gives customers the ability to create an individual account to save searches, order history and gain first access to new items and special promotions. The customer has the ability to pay for purchases directly from the website using payment methods such as Visa and MasterCard. Covington, LA, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Le'Nova Lane Jewelry has launched a new website, www.LeNovaLane.com is aimed at providing unique, quality Paparazzi Accessories Jewelry at an affordable price. All Le'Nova Lane Jewelry is only $5.00.The new site gives customers the ability to search by category, SKU, item name, color and style. Earn free jewelry, create your own online jewelry party and invite your friends and family as well as design your own customer showroom and join the Le'Nova Lane Jewelry Family if you wish to become an independent Paparazzi Accessories Consultant.The new site also gives customers the ability to create an individual account to save searches, order history and gain first access to new items and special promotions. The customer has the ability to pay for purchases directly from the website using payment methods such as Visa and MasterCard. Contact Information Le'Nova Lane Jewelry

Tammy Clemons

228-437-4550



www.LeNovaLane.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Le'Nova Lane Jewelry