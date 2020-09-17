PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Le'Nova Lane Jewelry

Press Release

Receive press releases from Le'Nova Lane Jewelry: By Email RSS Feeds:

Le'Nova Lane Jewelry is Excited to Launch New Website


Covington, LA, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Le'Nova Lane Jewelry has launched a new website, www.LeNovaLane.com is aimed at providing unique, quality Paparazzi Accessories Jewelry at an affordable price. All Le'Nova Lane Jewelry is only $5.00.

The new site gives customers the ability to search by category, SKU, item name, color and style. Earn free jewelry, create your own online jewelry party and invite your friends and family as well as design your own customer showroom and join the Le'Nova Lane Jewelry Family if you wish to become an independent Paparazzi Accessories Consultant.

The new site also gives customers the ability to create an individual account to save searches, order history and gain first access to new items and special promotions. The customer has the ability to pay for purchases directly from the website using payment methods such as Visa and MasterCard.
Contact Information
Le'Nova Lane Jewelry
Tammy Clemons
228-437-4550
Contact
www.LeNovaLane.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Le'Nova Lane Jewelry
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help