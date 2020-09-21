eBay Launches Seller-Driven Campaign Highlighting Challenges

Press Releases Clevertize Press Release

The campaign aims to support Indian sellers secure fair prices for their products in the global market.

Bangalore, India, September 21, 2020 --(



The new digital ad film highlights the dilemma where an antique shop owner finds himself in such a situation when his oldest customer insists for a hefty discount on a piece of antique jewelry. Many sellers find themselves in similar scenarios where they are left with no choice but to succumb to these demands in an effort to win the business and save seller-customer relationships.



The video ends with the call-to-action for Indian sellers to join forces with eBay to grow their businesses and fulfil their aspirations to be global entrepreneurs.



Conceptualised by Clevertize, the ad film targeted at both metro and non-metro cities, the campaign aims to communicate with the prospective sellers (MSMEs and large enterprises), the various benefits of selling on eBay’s Cross Border Trade platform and draws special attention to how eBay will aid them in obtaining fair prices for their products.



Pavan Ponnappa, head of growth categories, shipping and marketing at eBay, said, "eBay India Cross Border Trade has opened a door to the opportunities available across the globe for the Indian sellers. Entrepreneurs, large and small, are reaping benefits of eBay’s platform, which handholds them to undertake transactions with buyers in 190 countries by providing them with insights on various aspects of online retail export. This campaign underlines how eBay will support sellers in getting a fair price for their products and build their business profitably by selling their products to over 182 million buyers."



