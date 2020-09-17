GiftWaley Ties Up with Leading Montessori Materials Brand, Kido Enterprises

Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

Building its niche into educational toys & games, online gifting store GiftWaley.com ties up with one of the finest Montessori materials brands, Kido Enterprises with the Kreedo range of activity boxes in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, India, September 17, 2020 --(



Understanding the need of the market and parents, GiftWaley tied up with Kido Enterprises which recently introduced activity-based “Practivity” toy boxes under the Kreedo brand to enable and support home learning for preschoolers kids from 3+ years of age.



“Early years is the highest learning period of the child. We have over the last 3 decades very clearly seen the difference activity-based learning can make to the child’s present and future learning. We are proud to bring our 'Practivity' toy boxes, to ensure children have systematic practical learning, from the safety of their homes. With GiftWaley.com we share the vision to educate young ones the right way and are pleased to be partnering with them.”-Mridula Shridhar, Co-Founder, Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions



Considering the importance of early learning and its impact on a child’s progress and skills development, parents are quickly adopting the home learning way and helping their kids to learn in a fun way.



“We have seen very good movement since our start with Kido’s sister concern brand Skola Educational Toys and we expect Kreedo's 'Practivity' toy boxes to go well on similar lines or maybe even higher. We are also in talks with multiple other Activity-based Toys and games brands to help parents with skills-based home learning activity boxes and crafts for Gradeschoolers kids.”-Rakesh Kumar, Co-founder, GiftWaley.com



Kishore Kumar

917418396432



www.giftwaley.com

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/giftwaley



