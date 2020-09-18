Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases "Not Yet a Woman," "Monkin’ Around," "In the Name of Love"

Loveforce International will be releasing three new singles that show different sides of their recording artists and will give away a different kind of book that has short stories with unexpected endings.

Santa Clarita, CA, September 18, 2020 --(



“Monkin’ Around” will be a surprise for Southern Soul legend Billy Ray Charles fans. This is because it is an instrumental Jazz song. Charles has never put out an instrumental Jazz single. The title doesn’t refer to an animal (monkey) but to Jazz legend Thelonious Monk, one of Charles’ personal idols. Charles is not turning his back on Southern Soul, in fact he has a Southern Soul single coming out next week, but he is trying to branch out and let the public see other sides of his musical talent.



“Not Yet A Woman” is a Pop-Rock cover of the Britney Spears hit “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.” The song is sung from a different perspective, as if Davis were singing the story of Britney’s youth back to her. Davis put out a video for the song which contains dozens of Britney Spears Photos in the public domain.



The Godfather of Love’s “In The Name of Love” is an R&B song that talks about the bad things people do to each other in the name of love. There are four different types characters in the song. People who compromise themselves in search of real love and affection, cheating spouses, children whose parents are divorcing and elderly people warehoused in convalescent homes waiting to die.



“Each of the singles we are issuing this week show different sides of our recording artists. Most record labels try to put artists into a box from which they can never escape. We do not,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



The e-book My First Book of Sick Little Fables by author Gary Ishka will be given away worldwide on Amazon on September 18th only, in honor of this week’s record releases. The book is sub titled Twisted Tales of The Selfish, Greedy & Misguided. It is a short book with short stories that have unexpected endings.



“Monkin’ Around,” “Not Yet A Woman” and “In the Name of Love” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Google Play, Media Net, Pandora, Napster, Instagram Stories, You Tube Music, Tik Tok and Net Ease. My First Book of Sick Little Fables will be released on Amazon exclusively. The e-book will be free, for that day only. The singles will not. Santa Clarita, CA, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Friday, September 18th, Loveforce International will release three new singles. The singles are “Monkin’ Around by Billy Ray Charles, “Not Yet a Woman” by Honey Davis and “In The Name of Love” by The Godfather of Love. Loveforce International will also be giving away the e-book My First Book of Sick Little Fables by author Gary Ishka.“Monkin’ Around” will be a surprise for Southern Soul legend Billy Ray Charles fans. This is because it is an instrumental Jazz song. Charles has never put out an instrumental Jazz single. The title doesn’t refer to an animal (monkey) but to Jazz legend Thelonious Monk, one of Charles’ personal idols. Charles is not turning his back on Southern Soul, in fact he has a Southern Soul single coming out next week, but he is trying to branch out and let the public see other sides of his musical talent.“Not Yet A Woman” is a Pop-Rock cover of the Britney Spears hit “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.” The song is sung from a different perspective, as if Davis were singing the story of Britney’s youth back to her. Davis put out a video for the song which contains dozens of Britney Spears Photos in the public domain.The Godfather of Love’s “In The Name of Love” is an R&B song that talks about the bad things people do to each other in the name of love. There are four different types characters in the song. People who compromise themselves in search of real love and affection, cheating spouses, children whose parents are divorcing and elderly people warehoused in convalescent homes waiting to die.“Each of the singles we are issuing this week show different sides of our recording artists. Most record labels try to put artists into a box from which they can never escape. We do not,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.The e-book My First Book of Sick Little Fables by author Gary Ishka will be given away worldwide on Amazon on September 18th only, in honor of this week’s record releases. The book is sub titled Twisted Tales of The Selfish, Greedy & Misguided. It is a short book with short stories that have unexpected endings.“Monkin’ Around,” “Not Yet A Woman” and “In the Name of Love” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, iTunes, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Google Play, Media Net, Pandora, Napster, Instagram Stories, You Tube Music, Tik Tok and Net Ease. My First Book of Sick Little Fables will be released on Amazon exclusively. The e-book will be free, for that day only. The singles will not. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend