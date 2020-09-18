PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
eRevMax Partners with HS LATAM to Host TRAVEL TECH APAC


Invites hoteliers to participate in the week-long virtual conference.

Singapore, Singapore, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- eRevMax in partnership with HS LATAM, is delighted to announce the first edition of TRAVEL TECH APAC – a virtual educational conference that brings together regional and global players to discuss evolving trends, changing guest expectations and new ways for hotels and travel businesses to strategize and cope with the market dynamics.

The event will take place from 21 – 25 September 2020, through a series of online webinars comprising of 25 speakers from different companies representing the travel technology spectrum. It has an interesting line up of speakers including representation from Amadeus, Maritim Hotels, eRevMax, Sojern, HS LATAM, ReviewPro, Chroma Hospitality, Oaky, Mews, Asksuite, BookOnline, KAI, Siteminder, Winsar and Yieldplanet among others.

"We started TRAVEL TECH with Latin America in July and saw huge success. With guest behaviour going through a radical shift, the hospitality industry needs to regroup and relook at their strategies under the ‘new normal’. TRAVEL TECH is aims to provide a platform for hoteliers and travel technology companies to collaborate and exchange ideas to accelerate travel recovery and identify new growth opportunities,” said Vinicius Geraldo, CEO of HS LATAM and Founder of Travel Tech.

The APAC event has five panels including revenue management, online distribution, new tech trends, hotel online sales, automation, and digital marketing. Details of the various webinars are as below:

Panel 1: Revenue Management, Direct Sales & Distribution – Tech tools and trends
Monday, 21 September 2020 – 9:00 CET / 15:00 SGT
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8162054553585857038

Panel 2: Tech Trends & Innovation for Hotels - The future of travel and the technology role
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 – 9:00 CET / 15:00 SGT
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1859163520988631054

Panel 3: Online Sales Trends for the coming years for Hotel Business
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 – 9:00 CET / 15:00 SGT
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2586084742971829774

Panel 4: Automation vs Human Touch: The impact on operations and customer experience
Thursday, 24 September 2020 – 9:00 CET / 15:00 SGT
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3791218756246892046

Panel 5: Digital marketing trends to increase reservations & revenue
Friday, 25 September 2020 – 9:00 CET / 15:00 SGT
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7653866876298417934

Join them to explore new business frontiers and discover innovative technologies. Hear from experts on how they are adapting to the new normal and generating revenue opportunities for their business. To register, please visit - https://traveltech.space/en/
Contact Information
eRevMax International
Poulami Datta
+44 (0) 20 3865 0170
Contact
www.erevmax.com
6th Floor, Aldgate Tower
2 Leman Street
London E1 8F

