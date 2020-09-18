Contemi Solutions Wins "Best Corporate Actions Module" Systems in the City Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Contemi Solutions Press Release

Contemi is headquartered in Singapore, and presently supports over 50 customers in 11 countries. This is achieved with a team of 200 employees spread across seven offices globally, strategically positioned to ensure local support across global time zones. Singapore, Singapore, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Contemi Solutions, the global supplier of modular technology solutions to asset & wealth management, capital markets and insurance industry, today announced that it received the "Best Corporate Actions Module" award at the Goodacre 2020 Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards.This is the second year in a row that Contemi Corporate Actions Processing System has received this award, and it follows the company’s recent achievement, winning the ‘Most Innovative FinTech Solution’ for their Analytics module awarded by Wealthbriefing Asia in June 2020.This purpose-built Corporate Actions solution is nominated by clients and partners feedback and decided by an independent panel of judges for its capabilities in addressing the resource-intensive and error-prone handling of corporate events, while maximising automation levels for facilitating validation and reconciliation.The Corporate Actions module is another best of breed module from Contemi’s multi-award-winning "WIN" suite, a standalone, data source agnostic, browser based and mobile optimised cloud-based front-to-back solution for Brokers, Banks and Wealth Management firms.Kean Williams, CEO of Contemi Europe, commented, “We are thrilled to have once again been given this recognition from industry participants. Having launched the Corporate Actions module less than two years ago we are disrupting legacy system suppliers and providing a lightweight and modern solution which addresses the need for high automation levels and intuitive workflows."This award is also consistent with the industry recognising the importance of interaction between investors, their decision makers and those processing the events in the back office. We make it simple so that our clients are efficient in their servicing of end investors."Having been nominated by our clients and partners we would like to thank them for their continued trust and support. We have onboarded three new firms to the module this year and are talking to custodians, banks, brokers, and wealth managers about how we can help them too. We congratulate all the other winners in their respective categories!”Stephen Pinner, Managing Director at Goodacre UK the company responsible for organising these annual awards said, “Individuals and companies working in the FinTech sector have provided exceptional support during the past 12 months during the most challenging circumstances for the financial services sector. For the majority of companies’ business has not been interrupted thanks to the efforts of the teams behind the scenes. More than ever, it is highly appropriate to reward all nominees and winners for their efforts.”Now in its 22nd year, the Goodacre UK Systems in the City FinTech Awards focus on the strengths and achievements of financial industry technology suppliers, and individuals from user firms for service excellence through an independent annual accreditation process.The awards were announced in an online ceremony hosted on 10th September 2020 by Sky Sports News Presenter Hayley McQueen. Over 100 companies were nominated for awards and 45 were short-listed.About Systems in The City Financial Technology AwardsThe Systems in The City Financial Technology Awards, hosted by Goodacre UK, take place annually and reward the leading service and system suppliers to the regulated financial community. Award winners are chosen by votes from Goodacre’s community of wealth managers and fintech specialists. Goodacre is the leading specialist consultancy for the UK securities industry.About ContemiContemi solutions is a leading technology provider to the global financial services industry. Its full function platforms and ‘best of breed’ modular solutions enable banks, wealth and asset managers, capital market participants, insurance companies and independent advisors and brokers cost effectively streamline operations, improve agility and harness the power of innovation in the evolving world of cloud and digital platforms.Contemi is headquartered in Singapore, and presently supports over 50 customers in 11 countries. This is achieved with a team of 200 employees spread across seven offices globally, strategically positioned to ensure local support across global time zones. Contact Information Contemi Solutions

Pooja Yadav

810-553-4657



https://contemi.com/



