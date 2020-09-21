Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SIRTAF CORPORATION Press Release

Receive press releases from SIRTAF CORPORATION: By Email RSS Feeds: SIRTAF, a US Emergency Response & Support Co. Announces Voting Day Security App for Use by Polling Stations Nationwide

During September and October, notices to Departments of State and county “Emergency Operations Centers” will be distributed. SIRTAF is also releasing apps for use by Neighborhood Watch groups, and state and local government (cities and counties). All products and services of SIRTAF are built to military standards, will interface with and enhance other software currently in use (including CTAC and MTAC used for emergency management). Upcoming 2021 launches by SIRTAF and version upgrades will focus on allowing all levels of government, all NGOs and business entities to access security and emergency response technologies that, until now, have only been used by the military, federal government and large enterprises. More info at info@sirtaf.net Nashville, TN, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The upcoming Presidential Election may be a target for the chaos being inserted into so many U.S. cities and counties today. For over 20 years, this organized pattern of mayhem has been “under construction” and is now being visited upon our cities nationwide. The EVAP mobile app will be used by staff at voting stations to react quickly to risks and threats on November 3rd. Although what will happen election day is unknown, what is known is that a substantial portion of Americans doubt the safety and security of our voting stations.The release of EVAP will form a link between election stations and local law enforcement so that LEO (law enforcement officers) can act quickly to provide vital elements of security and action as may be needed. Besides police, EVAP could be used by first-responders, EMT, fire-fighters, search and rescue, disaster relief, and similar emergency personnel. Finally, local citizen groups such as Neighborhood Watch groups might use the app to watch for alerts at voting stations in their area (often in schools). It is the mission of the SIRTAF EVAP group to ensure all voters on November 3rd can do so in a maximized secure environment. (www.sirtaf.net)EVAP is built to military standards, and features Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure with an interface of multiple security tools. Polling stations can select with one click their threat levels that are instantly communicated to law enforcement. Suspicious activity alerts can be described in detail and cell phone pictures taken by polling staff are instantly transmitted to outside law enforcement. Police can respond, then step down the Alerts as solutions and resolution are achieved. The app is provided free to all U.S. counties (over 3,000 counties, each hosting dozens of voting stations), and to law enforcement for the November election. EVAP will be released prior to the election for testing by authenticated users and will remain active as needed after Nov. 3.Available to every County Election Commission and voting station staff, the app offers government a unique technology moment. Intelligence planning is underway to identify key locations for the app’s use and what operations areas should be “on watch.” Local law enforcement will be able to more closely focus on risk assessment and related activities by receiving enhanced communications from voting stations.During September and October, notices to Departments of State and county “Emergency Operations Centers” will be distributed. SIRTAF is also releasing apps for use by Neighborhood Watch groups, and state and local government (cities and counties). All products and services of SIRTAF are built to military standards, will interface with and enhance other software currently in use (including CTAC and MTAC used for emergency management). Upcoming 2021 launches by SIRTAF and version upgrades will focus on allowing all levels of government, all NGOs and business entities to access security and emergency response technologies that, until now, have only been used by the military, federal government and large enterprises. More info at info@sirtaf.net Contact Information SIRTAF CORPS

