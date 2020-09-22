Now 1096 and Other 1099 Form Corrections Made Easy with the Latest 2020 ez1099 Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

2020 9 ez1099 tax preparation software is now available to allow correct previous year 1096 and other 1099 forms. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft with no cost or obligation.

San Diego, CA, September 22, 2020 --(



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099s_software/form_1099_correction.asp



Form 1096

1. Prepare a new transmittal Form 1096.

2. Enter one of the following phrases in the bottom margin of the form.

Filed To Correct TIN.

Filed To Correct Name.

Filed To Correct Return.

3. Provide all requested information on the form as it applies to the returns prepared in Steps 1 and 2.

4. File Form 1096 and Copy A of the return with the appropriate service center.

5. Do not include a copy of the original return that was filed incorrectly.



“Customers are accommodated with the ability to process 1096 and other 1099 form corrections in latest 2020 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com,” Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft says.



Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. JUST ADDED THIS YEAR-1099-NEC Form



ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machine (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.

- Quick data importing feature

- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available

-Can now process correction forms



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



