Private Placement to be Closed on Election Day

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets will close all of its offices on Election Day to all of its members the day to Vote.

Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2020 --(



Steve Muehler said, “We have heard the calls to make Election Day a national holiday, allowing people sufficient time to get to the polls. Without federal action, corporate America has been, and needs to continue to step up in a big way to give its employees and even its consumers the day to vote.”



Private Placement Markets joins a growing list of U.S. companies closing its doors on election day 2020 to give its people the day to get out and vote. Companies like Coca-Cola, Best Buy, Gap Inc., J Crew Group, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Twitter and Visa are just a few of the growing number of companies that have announced they are doing just the same.



In his comments, Steve Muehler noted that a member of the Private Placement Markets has volunteered to be a poll worker, and encourages more companies to encourage their people to do just the same.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



