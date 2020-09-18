Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Receive press releases from Maple Leaf Farms: By Email RSS Feeds: Sandra's Celebrates National Chicken Month While Celebrating the Earth

The chicken brand's Upcycle campaign focuses on sustainability.

Milford, IN, September 18, 2020 --(



The chicken brand launched #UpcycleWithSandras, a unique sustainability campaign designed to encourage consumers to repurpose and reuse product packaging to reduce waste. To help with ideas, the inside of Sandra's packaging features different printed designs of fun, reusable items like bookmarks, thought bubbles, recipe cards, coupons and patterns that can be colored to create something new.



"We value sustainability and being good stewards of the environment," says Marketing Manager Alicia Mort. "We've taken something that would normally be thrown out and given consumers options to reuse it for another purpose. Whether it's cutting out one of the mustaches to snap a fun photo or coloring in the patterns printed inside the box, the Upcycle campaign is a way to encourage thinking 'outside of the box' and promote sustainability.”



In conjunction with the campaign, the company that makes Sandra's chicken also aims to reduce waste and build a broader sustainable culture within its operations.



"Our staff is focused on identifying long-term sustainability projects that helps the company work toward its goal of becoming a zero landfill operation,” says Mort. “Sandra's is doing our part by encouraging consumers to think about creative reuse of the product packaging."



During National Chicken Month, Sandra’s is also celebrating its commitment to producing chicken products with better-for-you ingredients. The brand recently introduced its premium chicken entree line featuring antibiotic-free chicken and superfoods now in five flavor varieties: Cauliflower & Chia, Quinoa & Veggie, Kale & Pepperjack, Cordon Bleu, and Broccoli & Swiss.



For more information about Sandra's premium stuffed chicken breast entrees and the Upcycle sustainability campaign, including an #UpcycleWithSandras contest, visit http://www.sandraschicken.com.



About Sandra’s:

Sandra’s is a line of all natural chicken entrée products made at Serenade Foods/Maple Leaf Farms in Milford, Indiana. Since 1976, the family-owned company has manufactured chicken products for retail and foodservice markets. For more information, contact Sandra’s at 1-800-348-2812 or visit http://www.sandraschicken.com. Milford, IN, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In honor of National Chicken Month this September, Sandra's all natural chicken brand is highlighting its commitment to sustainability.The chicken brand launched #UpcycleWithSandras, a unique sustainability campaign designed to encourage consumers to repurpose and reuse product packaging to reduce waste. To help with ideas, the inside of Sandra's packaging features different printed designs of fun, reusable items like bookmarks, thought bubbles, recipe cards, coupons and patterns that can be colored to create something new."We value sustainability and being good stewards of the environment," says Marketing Manager Alicia Mort. "We've taken something that would normally be thrown out and given consumers options to reuse it for another purpose. Whether it's cutting out one of the mustaches to snap a fun photo or coloring in the patterns printed inside the box, the Upcycle campaign is a way to encourage thinking 'outside of the box' and promote sustainability.”In conjunction with the campaign, the company that makes Sandra's chicken also aims to reduce waste and build a broader sustainable culture within its operations."Our staff is focused on identifying long-term sustainability projects that helps the company work toward its goal of becoming a zero landfill operation,” says Mort. “Sandra's is doing our part by encouraging consumers to think about creative reuse of the product packaging."During National Chicken Month, Sandra’s is also celebrating its commitment to producing chicken products with better-for-you ingredients. The brand recently introduced its premium chicken entree line featuring antibiotic-free chicken and superfoods now in five flavor varieties: Cauliflower & Chia, Quinoa & Veggie, Kale & Pepperjack, Cordon Bleu, and Broccoli & Swiss.For more information about Sandra's premium stuffed chicken breast entrees and the Upcycle sustainability campaign, including an #UpcycleWithSandras contest, visit http://www.sandraschicken.com.About Sandra’s:Sandra’s is a line of all natural chicken entrée products made at Serenade Foods/Maple Leaf Farms in Milford, Indiana. Since 1976, the family-owned company has manufactured chicken products for retail and foodservice markets. For more information, contact Sandra’s at 1-800-348-2812 or visit http://www.sandraschicken.com. Contact Information Serenade Foods/Maple Leaf Farms Chicken Division

Alicia Mort

800-348-2812



www.sandraschicken.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maple Leaf Farms