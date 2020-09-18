Diamond Designs Announces Annual Estate and Antique Jewelry Event

New Haven, CT, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Diamond Designs of Orange, CT is presenting a three-day estate jewelry event on
Thursday, September 24 from 12pm - 8pm,
Friday, September 25 from 10 am to 5:30 pm and
Saturday, September 26 from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.
This once-a-year event features a million dollar collection of Antique and Estate jewelry from around the country.
"We have assembled a phenomenal collection of Estate and Antique rings, earrings and pins. These previously loved pieces present themselves as a great opportunity for anyone interested in owning historic jewelry from the Art Deco Age to the Edwardian Era," said Dee Dadlani, owner and jewelry designer of Diamond Designs.
Diamond Designs is a family owned and operated business. For 43 years, the Dadlani family has specialized in wedding and engagement rings, watches and fine jewelry. Located at 500 Boston Post Road in Orange, they can be reached at 203-799-7999 or to view on-line visit www.dia-designs.com/2020.