"The Only hope": Author Ravi R Naik's Next Novel to Release in October

Bangalore, India, October 01, 2020 --(



The Only hope is a love story set in a 1994's style. The story is about an orphan boy who is suffering from glossophobia; he cannot speak with strangers or in public places. He finds it difficult to stay in an orphanage and escapes from there to find a better place for his life. He meets a Christian girl at an unknown village and becomes her best friend. He speaks to her but not with any other villagers. However, things are not what expected. Half of the villagers migrate to another place for work and they take the boy with them. The boy has to leave his favourite place and his only best friend. He, however, meets her after 12 years and here how the story takes its turn.



Not only does it have a love story, but it is also filled with humour, message and relatable Indian characters — something common to all his scripts. The test readers gave a phenomenal response



The book will be available pre-order on Beesquare official website and will be available online from end of october 2020. Bangalore, India, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The book's title, "The Only hope," and its cover were revealed by the author on Monday. It will be Ravi R Naik's second novel and 3rd book overall. His last release was The New D Street which was a suspense thriller.

