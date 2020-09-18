Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 4.0.0 Adds PDF Create and Decrypt Features

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 4.0.0 has been released with 2 new features: Create PDF and Decrypt PDF. Also, the User Interface is optimized.

Chicago, IL, September 18, 2020 --



Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is designed to work with PDF files easily but efficiently, it allows users to view, convert, create, edit, merge, split, compress, encrypt and unlock PDF files. It supports processing multiple files at one time.



What’s New in Version 4.0.0?

- Add PDF Create Feature

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac now enables users to create PDF from several document types, including Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, CHM and images. You can also tweak the PDF output settings, to merge, add password, select PDF page size or quality as needed.



- Add PDF Decrypt Feature

A password is always added to a PDF to secure your privacy, but if you want to remove restrictions from PDF, Cisdem PDFMaster can help. It supports to remove both user and owner passwords, helping you regain the power to open, copy & paste and print your PDF files.



- Optimize UI

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac continues its intuitive and neat interface in this new version. It optimizes the layout of main interface, users will be able to quickly pick up the Create and Decrypt features，utilize this tool to the utmost of its capacity.



Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac

1. Convert PDF

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac can convert native PDF files in batches to Word, PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, Pages, Keynote or Image, etc. with original formatting kept.



2. Create PDF

The newly added PDF creator helps save various documents as PDF format, including Word, PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, CHM, JPG, PNG and others. Also, you can merge, protect even compress the created PDFs.



3. Edit PDF

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac offers a basic set of editing tools. You can easily add texts, notes, shapes even signature to the PDF, also, you can annotate, highlight, underline, strikethrough and crop PDF files.



4. Merge and Split PDF

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac allows combining or splitting PDF files for easy filing or sharing.



5. Compress PDF

There are 4 compression modes available in Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac: Small, Medium, Large and Custom, with real-time file size displayed. It can reduce PDF file size in bulk.



6. Encrypt and Decrypt PDF

You can add passwords (both user and owner passwords) to your PDFs for a higher security level, also you can unlock the files to remove restrictions on viewing, copying and pasting, or printing PDFs.



Availability and Price

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-pdfmaster-71.dmg. Users can get a lifetime license with $69.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Also, you can get discounts for its Bundle and license for multiple Macs.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



