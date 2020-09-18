Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 4.0.0 Adds PDF Create and Decrypt Features

Chicago, IL, September 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- With the latest release of Version 4.0.0, Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac finally fulfilled its ambition to create an essential and all-in-one productivity program to deal with PDF files, by adding 2 practically useful features: Create and Decrypt PDFs on Mac.
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is designed to work with PDF files easily but efficiently, it allows users to view, convert, create, edit, merge, split, compress, encrypt and unlock PDF files. It supports processing multiple files at one time.
What’s New in Version 4.0.0?
- Add PDF Create Feature
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac now enables users to create PDF from several document types, including Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, CHM and images. You can also tweak the PDF output settings, to merge, add password, select PDF page size or quality as needed.
- Add PDF Decrypt Feature
A password is always added to a PDF to secure your privacy, but if you want to remove restrictions from PDF, Cisdem PDFMaster can help. It supports to remove both user and owner passwords, helping you regain the power to open, copy & paste and print your PDF files.
- Optimize UI
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac continues its intuitive and neat interface in this new version. It optimizes the layout of main interface, users will be able to quickly pick up the Create and Decrypt features，utilize this tool to the utmost of its capacity.
Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac
1. Convert PDF
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac can convert native PDF files in batches to Word, PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, Pages, Keynote or Image, etc. with original formatting kept.
2. Create PDF
The newly added PDF creator helps save various documents as PDF format, including Word, PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, CHM, JPG, PNG and others. Also, you can merge, protect even compress the created PDFs.
3. Edit PDF
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac offers a basic set of editing tools. You can easily add texts, notes, shapes even signature to the PDF, also, you can annotate, highlight, underline, strikethrough and crop PDF files.
4. Merge and Split PDF
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac allows combining or splitting PDF files for easy filing or sharing.
5. Compress PDF
There are 4 compression modes available in Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac: Small, Medium, Large and Custom, with real-time file size displayed. It can reduce PDF file size in bulk.
6. Encrypt and Decrypt PDF
You can add passwords (both user and owner passwords) to your PDFs for a higher security level, also you can unlock the files to remove restrictions on viewing, copying and pasting, or printing PDFs.
Availability and Price
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-pdfmaster-71.dmg. Users can get a lifetime license with $69.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. Also, you can get discounts for its Bundle and license for multiple Macs.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing utility, productivity, multimedia and data recovery tools for Mac. With a goal to make life easier and work more productive, Cisdem team keeps working hard and staying innovative. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.