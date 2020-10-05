Amazon Seller Central and SAP Integration Made Easy via InSync's Integration Platform

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

SAP and Amazon Seller Central are both widely used enterprise grade applications in the market. Now, APPSeCONNECT, a product by InSync, brings together the best of these two worlds by connecting them with various new touchpoints.

Kolkata, India, October 05, 2020



When it comes to such technologies, Enterprise Resource Planning software forms the core pillars of it, and SAP ECC is the most popular among them. SAP ECC is the cutting-edge technology in the business software suite, designed to run business operations in a more streamlined order.



On the other side, when it comes to E-commerce stores, Amazon’s Seller Central is the global leader in the sector and is the go-to website when it comes to new business owners trying to expand into the E-commerce market.



Now, APPSeCONNECT, a product by InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd., brings together the best of these two worlds by easily connecting them.



APPSeCONNECT’s Integration provides the following touchpoints:



- Customer Synchronization



InSync’s APPSeCONNECT synchronizes Amazon Seller Central customer data from the Order Information to SAP ECC. This is done as standalone customers having, PII information for Fulfilled By Merchants (FBM) with telephone number and without phone number for Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA).



- Item Synchronization



* Product Listing: Products prices, weight, description, and all other product data that are stored in the SAP ECC system are listed under Amazon Seller Central. The data transfer and connection between the SAP ECC system and Amazon Seller Central is maintained by APPSeCONNECT.

* Price Updating: The pricing of the products is calculated under a pricing system implemented within the SAP ECC system and the prices are updated in real-time into the Amazon Seller Central store.

* Product Images: Product images stored within the SAP ECC system are synced with the Amazon Seller Central. If custom product URLs are present within the system, they are also embedded on the Amazon product page.



- Inventory Management



* Stock Update: Based on the latest stocks within the ECC, the inventory is updated accordingly to the Amazon Store.

* Order: The orders placed on Amazon Seller Central is synced with SAP ECC through APPSeCONNECT. The following aspects are taken into consideration before updating the SAP system.



1. Determining order status.

2. Determining order shipping status.

3. Determining the order creation date, update date, shipping date.

4. Amazon Prime and non-prime order.

5. Discounts placed on Amazon Seller Central needed to be updated to the SAP system.

6. Updating Amazon Seller Central order number to SAP Purchase Order field.

7. Synchronizes order details like item quantity, total cost, Customer payment method, Tax information.

8. Updating offline payment, by generating an Invoice in SAP and synchronizing it with Amazon Seller Central via IDOCs/PO/PI.



- Order Fulfillment



* Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) & order fulfillment is done in SAP ECC and synced with Amazon Seller Central with Tracking Number and Carrier Information.

* Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), FBA fees & Inventory reports, etc. is synced from Amazon to the SAP system once the shipment reaches Amazon’s warehouse. APPSeCONNECT will check Amazon FBA for shipment reports at scheduled time intervals. Any reports found in FBA will be pulled into SAP ECC and orders will be updated with the tracking details.



- Payments and Refunds



Any financial or transactional process taking place on Amazon Seller Central is updated to the SAP ECC system so that accounting and tax systems of the business can be operated successfully.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



