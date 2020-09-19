Ryan Smith Appointed Telgian Fire Safety Senior Vice President of Sales

Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, September 19, 2020 --(



Smith’s career spans more than 25 years as an effective corporate executive. His extensive knowledge of management, business development and operations includes forecasting, market intelligence, data analysis, operations and team management. In his 17-year career at Telgian, he has been a vital contributor to the company’s strategic planning and corporate initiatives. This includes developing fire protection and life safety solutions for a wide range of business sectors such as commercial real estate, retail and grocery, warehousing and distribution, government, healthcare facilities, and education, among others.



Smith’s professional accreditations include a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) designation from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a Facility Management Professional (FMP) designation from International Facility Management Association and a Certified Product Owner (CPO) certification from the Scrum Alliance, as well as licenses for Property and Casualty Insurance and Life and Health Insurance License, both from the State of California.



In addition, he plays an integral role in international codes and standards training programs development and is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), as well as the International Facility Management Association (IFMA).



Smith conducted his Fire Sprinkler Inspector Training at Oklahoma State University. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, as well as an MBA from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



