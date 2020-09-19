Press Releases Urite Brings Records Press Release

Receive press releases from Urite Brings Records: By Email RSS Feeds: Urite Brings Records Has Released Upcoming Artist Anthony Baidoo, Also Known as Anthony B. Hiplove, to the Music Industry in Ghana

Anthony Baidoo, also known as Anthony B. Hiplove, is a Ghanaian Born musician and songwriter.

Accra, Ghana, September 19, 2020 --(



Anthony Baidoo, also known as Anthony B. Hiplove, is a Ghanaian Born Rapper/Vocalist and a songwriter.



He calls his genre of music Hiplove; he says Hiplove is a compilation of African music and pop.



As part of creating the name, he has now attached Hiplove to his stage name Anthony B.



He already has about eighteen songs and one instrumental released on Apple music with the help of his online license distributor Africori Music.



Most of his songs are in English, French and his local Ghanaian language Twi.



As someone who does not joke with his career and is willing to hype the name Hiplove to the world, he said he is ready for shows/collaborations and interviews anytime he is called.



He said he got his inspiration from the legendary Ghanaian artist, Reggie Rockstone and Keith Blair, the Jamaican reggae star. Accra, Ghana, September 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- His popular song, "Today Be Holiday" has gained a lot of fans and followers on Apple music.Anthony Baidoo, also known as Anthony B. Hiplove, is a Ghanaian Born Rapper/Vocalist and a songwriter.He calls his genre of music Hiplove; he says Hiplove is a compilation of African music and pop.As part of creating the name, he has now attached Hiplove to his stage name Anthony B.He already has about eighteen songs and one instrumental released on Apple music with the help of his online license distributor Africori Music.Most of his songs are in English, French and his local Ghanaian language Twi.As someone who does not joke with his career and is willing to hype the name Hiplove to the world, he said he is ready for shows/collaborations and interviews anytime he is called.He said he got his inspiration from the legendary Ghanaian artist, Reggie Rockstone and Keith Blair, the Jamaican reggae star. Contact Information Urite Brings Records

Anthony Baidoo

+233570193641



https://anthonybhiplife.wixsite.com/anthonybhiplove-1

+233578014004



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Urite Brings Records