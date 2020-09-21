"Find Joy, Give Grace!!" Flies to #1 New Release on Amazon Lists

Press Releases Find Joy, Give Grace!! Press Release

Jessica Mitchum used her biomedical engineering degree to write documentation for FDA review, until the pandemic helped her evaluate how God wanted to use her writing abilities. God had been preparing Jessica to be a children’s author for years as an American Heritage Girls service coordinator, a VBS game leader, small group leader for moms, and a short-term missionary / teacher. Jessica and her daughters (Hannah age 5 and Michelle age 7) did the artwork together. Indianapolis, IN, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today children are struggling with depression related to isolation and are confused by increasing racial tensions. "Find Joy, Give Grace!!" teaches 3 to 8-year old children how to find joy and give grace to all. The book was at the top of Amazon's new releases immediately. Author Jessica Mitchum explained, “This is my first book so it's not because of me. God is using this book to help kids grow in their understanding of unconditional joy and God’s love for all races.”"Find Joy, Give Grace!!" is an Amazon's top new release in 10 children’s book categories as of 9/17/2020 including: Multiculturalism (#1), Bible Reference and Interpretation (#1), Bible Stories (#3), Baptism (#3), Social Skills (#4), Jesus (#5), Inspirational (#6), Prayer (#8), Values (#39), and the highly competitive Emotions & Feelings (#70). The story of unconditional joy and grace for everyone is good news the world needed now.Find Joy, Give Grace!!By Jessica MitchumSoftcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in |34 pages | ISBN 9781664202085E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781664202092Available at Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the Author and ArtistsJessica Mitchum used her biomedical engineering degree to write documentation for FDA review, until the pandemic helped her evaluate how God wanted to use her writing abilities. God had been preparing Jessica to be a children’s author for years as an American Heritage Girls service coordinator, a VBS game leader, small group leader for moms, and a short-term missionary / teacher. Jessica and her daughters (Hannah age 5 and Michelle age 7) did the artwork together. Contact Information Find Joy, Give Grace!!

