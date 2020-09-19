2b Acting Supports the Leeds West African and Portuguese Association

Press Releases 2b Acting Ltd Press Release

2b Acting's new interactive video, "To be human," shines a light on their collaboration to support the work of Leeds West African and Portuguese Association.

Leeds, United Kingdom, September 19, 2020 --(



2b Acting announces its collaboration with the Association with the launch of the No interactive video, "To be human." The video effectively asks viewers to consider how humans treat each other by seeing how they answer questions that govern human behaviours. In this way it is hoped people can better empathise with the plight of immigrants and help breakdown some of the negative barriers the Association faces.



This use of creativity to support an organisation’s objective is new for 2b Acting but fits well with the company’s goal of using the power of storytelling to change lives. “We are using Interactive videos online and on stage to engage audiences and if this can bring communities together then this is a real benefit,” says 2b Acting. “This is an exciting use of our art and it’s great to be working with the Leeds West African and Portuguese Association to improve the lives of people and promote the inclusiveness of Leeds.”



The collaboration is leading to the development of a programme of creative community events which will be held at 2b Acting’s basement venue in Leeds.

Members of the Association and the wider public will be encouraged to attend.



David Jones

07811 544422



https://2bacting.com



