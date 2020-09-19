Testrite Provides Hardware to Support Medical Innovation Partners with Three of the World’s Top Medical Device Companies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Three of the world’s top medical device companies rely on Testrite’s almost 101 years of experience, making Testrite a valued partner for medical device design companies developing new products. As demand grows for custom-engineered medical devices, Testrite has expanded its operations to include the manufacture of telescopic tubes for medical applications.

Hacksensack, NJ, September 19, 2020 --



As demand grows for custom-engineered medical devices, Testrite has expanded its operations to include the manufacture of telescopic tubes for medical applications, including hardware solutions that meets autoclave-standards for sterilization.



Testrite is a leader in the metal manufacturing arts, working with medical leaders to provide innovative solutions for:



- Custom IV bag holders.

- Tubing for IV poles.

- Clamp-on telescopic poles.

- Hardware that is portable, folding and rotatable.

- Tubing for emergency rescue applications.

- Medical components for those who range from inventors to top global providers.

- Orthopedic surgery solutions.



Testrite offers a wide range of in-house telescopic tube fabrication services, from prototyping capabilities to production in the tens of thousands. It also stocks a huge inventory of different telescopic tube locks and tubing ready to ship—or they can be customized to the clients exact needs. This ability to create customizable solutions, made in the USA, and from a high quality green supply chain, means quicker lead times, competitive pricing, and durable hardware fabricated to exacting standards.



Testrite began in 1919 as a photographic tripod manufacturer, selling its products through department stores like Sears and Montgomery Ward. It eventually decided to specialize in the manufacture of made-to-order telescopic tubes and accessories. Fast forward to 2020 and a global pandemic. Using its decades of experience, it has designed rolling safety shields for students and teachers. Teachers can move the rolling shield as they teach so they can safely direct the class. This and other hardware innovations are reshaping the way we work, go to school, and support the health and wellness and those in need of life saving treatment.



“Testrite is more than just a hardware company,” says CEO, Jeffrey Rubin, “we are a family owned business that believes our experience, expertise, and innovative talents can produce hardware solutions that support businesses and people right now to live, thrive, and quite literally survive, all from our state of the art US manufacturing facility.”



Testrite prides itself on meeting challenges head on, together with their customers. In nine decades of customer commitment and product development, the company continues to insist on quality and value as customers’ marketing opportunities are realized.



About



Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



