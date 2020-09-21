Talos Health Solutions Partners with The Seminole County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Talos Health Solutions Press Release

International Technology Firm Supports Online Trade Show Solution for Upcoming Seminole County Business Resource Showcase

Orlando, FL, September 21, 2020 --(



Founder and President of Talos Health Solutions, Jerome Pradier, stated, “As a Seminole County Regional Chamber of Commerce member we are excited about this opportunity to partner with the chamber. Traditionally our technology has supported online health conventions and tradeshows. Our platform is very flexible in that we can support other industries. Since the COVID-19 pandemic we have been approached by several other organizations outside of healthcare to use our virtual conference platform. It’s exciting for us to expand into other industries and we are happy to be offering this technology so business commerce can continue to happen during these uncertain times. Hosting virtual conferences and trade shows is a new norm and for most, it’s a new way of doing business. Our immersive platform has been supporting virtual health conferences for the past 2 years, so I’m happy to see other industries are now looking at alternatives to traditional trade shows and conferences. At the end of July, 2020, we completed AsthmaCon an online conference targeting asthmatics and their caregivers. We were in partnership with Astrazeneca for that project.”



The Seminole County Business Resource Showcase is an annual trade show featuring government agencies and other small businesses that are resources for business owners in Seminole County and throughout Central Florida. Sponsors for this year’s showcase are TechRage IT and AdventHealth. Exhibitors include the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the UCF Business Incubator, SCORE, the IRS, TechRage IT, Strategic Online Marketing, the City of Sanford, City of Lake Mary, City of Longwood, City of DeBary, City of Oviedo, Ace Human Resources, CareerSource Central Florida, UCF Career Services, Prospera, the Seminole County Library and many, many more.



“Due to COVID-19 we knew that wasn't going to be feasible this year but felt businesses needed the resources this showcase provides more than ever before,” says Rebekah Arthur, vice president of programming, Seminole County Chamber. “We realized that exploring a partnership with Talos and utilizing their technology to provide a virtual tradeshow was going to be a much more valuable resource to businesses across the region.”



The showcase launches on September 30, 2020 and will be live online throughout the month of October and will close on October 31, 2020. Hosting this event virtually gives attendees the opportunity to come back multiple times over the course of a month to visit the booths and attend the breakout sessions at their leisure.



Showcase attendees can visit each exhibitor’s booth where they will hear short video presentations and will have the opportunity to download informational PDF’s. Break out sessions are also available for showcase attendees to participate in. In the breakout sessions attendees will watch video presentations from the Seminole County Chamber, the UCF Incubation Program, the IRS, Seminole County Government, SSC Center for Business Development and TechRage IT. This event is free to attend and is now open for registration.



